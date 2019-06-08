Adrien Rabiot U-Turn Rumours Squashed as PSG Ready to Part Ways With Player Amid Man Utd Links

By 90Min
June 08, 2019

France international midfielder Adrien Rabiot will not sign a new contract with the club despite the return of sporting director Leonardo, contrary to recent reports.


It had been suggested the Leonardo being brought back to the Parc des Princes could cause Rabiot to undergo a U-turn following months of drama surrounding his future in the French capital and a fall out with the decision makers at the club.


But RMC Sport confirm Rabiot will leave the club at the end of the month regardless of Leonardo's appointment.

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/GettyImages

The French outlet even quotes once source telling them that Rabiot signing a new deal is "not even a possibility" due to his last 12 months at the club.


The 24-year-old midfielder made just 20 appearances across all competitions last season, often being sent to train with Paris Saint-Germain's reserve side due to clashes behind the scenes.


Any and every big club around Europe have been linked with signing Rabiot on a free transfer this summer, but that midfielder's apparent attitude problems have turned a lot of sides off the idea - even though he'd be on a Bosman.


As part of RMC Sport's article, they mention Manchester United as remaining keen on bringing Rabiot to Old Trafford, while elsewhere it's speculated that Barcelona are no longer interested while Arsenal are simply being priced out.

A move to Manchester wouldn't be anything new for Rabiot either, as he spent time with rivals City during his youth career, two years before he wound up settling at Paris Saint-Germain. 

