Donny van de Beek Admits He's 'Flattered' By Barcelona Interest Ahead of Rumoured Ajax Exit

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has claimed that he flattered by interest linking him with a move to Barcelona this summer, but insists that right now he's fully focused on the Netherlands' progress in the UEFA Nations League.

La Liga champions Barça have already wrapped up a deal for Ajax's Frenkie de Jong, while they're also heavily linked with signing teenage sensation Matthijs de Ligt.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Completing the hat-trick of Ajax stars to be linked with a move to the Camp Nou, Van de Beek has left the door open to a summer move to Barcelona, but he insists any transfer would only take place once he come back off international duty.

"I have a contract with Ajax, now I’m focused on the national team," van de Beek told Mundo Deportivo. "It’s nice that my name is associated with Barça, I have to play better, better and better and we’ll see in the future, you never know what can happen."

Despite being one of Ajax's best players this season, van de Beek spent much of the campaign in the shadow of de Jong and de Ligt, as well as former Southampton midfielder Dušan Tadić.

The 22-year-old only shot to the forefront of European football during the latter stages of the Champions League, where he scored in back to back games against Juventus and Tottenham.

Van De Beek has to be one of the most positionally astute footballers out there. He might not be known for his mesmeric dribbling skills or flamboyant turns,but as long as he can create space and time leveraging his unique intelligence on the pitch, he is sure to thrive anywhere. — Abel John Muthalaly (@footyscribbler) June 7, 2019

Van de Beek was directly involved in 30 goals across all competitions last season, and as he has a contract in Amsterdam until 2022, it's unknown if Edwin van der Sar and Marc Overmars will allow him to leave the club this summer.