FIFA 20: New Game to Include Exciting 'Volta Football' Mo Reminiscent of FIFA Street

By 90Min
June 08, 2019

If you've missed taking to the streets in the recent FIFA games that have been released by EA, you'll be buoyed by news that the popular feature is (pretty much) returning this autumn.

The company have confirmed that the latest instalment in the series - FIFA 20 - will introduce 'Volta Football', a mode that is extremely similar to FIFA Street. Gamers will be able to take part in matches consisting of between three and five avatars as they get to grips with playing anywhere but a state-of-the-art 60,000-seater stadium.

There is also a 'Rush' option for each clash, meaning no permanent goalkeepers will be guarding any nets, whilst professional Futsal is another enticing addition to the new version.

EA Sports FIFA released a brief video of game-play via Twitter, showcasing new environments and arenas of varying size; some of the miniature pitches don't even have a wall encircling the perimeter.

Customisable male and female characters are available to select for encounters set across the globe, with an Amsterdam underpass, a cage in London and a Tokyo rooftop amongst the intriguing new settings to choose from.

Don't think that this is just some throwaway idea that was tacked on to make the latest edition a little less samey - there is a reasonable amount to do with 'Volta Football'.

It can be played through the gripping 'Story Mode', squads are there to be assembled and strengthened, promotion and relegation is just as prevalent as ever and, of course, there is plain old 'Kick-Off'.

Sadly, if you are a Nintendo Switch user then you won't be able to relive your FIFA Street days; 'Volta Football' is only available for those on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

      Modal message