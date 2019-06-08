Leyton Orient Manager & Former Tottenham Defender Justin Edinburgh Passes Away Aged 49

Leyton Orient coach and ex-Tottenham Hotspur left-back Justin Edinburgh has tragically passed away at the age of 49.

The former defender - who also played for Portsmouth - was rushed to hospital on Monday following a cardiac arrest, mere days after attending the Champions League final in Madrid between his old side Spurs and eventual-winners Liverpool. His friends and family were present at the time of death.

Harriet Lander/GettyImages

Edinburgh masterminded Orient's promotion back to the Football League in May, less than two years since he was handed the reins at Brisbane Road. The Londoners finished three points above Solihull Moors to secure the National League title after relegation to the division in 2017.

The team also reached the FA Trophy final last campaign, though they suffered a 1-0 loss to Fylde at Wembley, failing to replicate their manager's League and FA Cup triumphs with Tottenham in 1999 and 1991, respectively.

A club statement read: "It is with profound and utmost sadness that Leyton Orient announces its manager Justin Edinburgh has passed away.

"All our thoughts are with Justin’s wife Kerri and their children Charlie and Cydnie at this very sad time," the message finished.

We are deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the passing of Justin Edinburgh.



Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go out to his family and friends at this terribly difficult time as well as everyone that worked alongside Justin at Leyton Orient. pic.twitter.com/rFRZZYNuLa — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2019

Chairman Nigel Travis also took time to pay his respects, saying: "We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy.





"All our thoughts and love are with the Edinburgh family and we know from the messages that have flooded into the club over the last week that the wider football world will share our sentiments.





"The success that Justin brought to Leyton Orient was incredible, but more importantly the impact he had on us all as a winner and a wonderful, inspirational human being will be his legacy and will stay with us forever."