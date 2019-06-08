Tottenham Hotspur Set to Prioritise Signing Tanguy Ndombele Over Bruno Fernandes This Summer

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bolster their squad for the first time since January 2018 this summer, and are set to prioritise the signing of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele over the much talked about Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has been linked with Spurs since the close of the regular season, but it now looks as though Mauricio Pochettino will take his attention away from the Portuguese playmaker in the hope of getting a deal done for the French wonderkid first.

According to The Sun, Ndombele is atop of Spurs' summer whishlist and has been hailed as the 'next N'Golo Kante' in France and this is just one of the main reasons that he is in demand in north London. Pochettino is said to be content to let both Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama leave this summer but will be unable to do so before reinforcements are signed.





The 22-year-old could prove a significant upgrade in an area that Tottenham have lacked in so much over the years, so it is understandable why the Argentine manager is keen to get talks moving forward for this one.





With the likes of Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min & Harry Kane, the attacking third of the pitch certainly isn't lacking talent, so you can see why attention looks to have been shifted to the much weaker midfield.

The French international only transferred to the Groupama Stadium at the start of the 18/19 season following a successful loan spell the one prior. Costing Lyon a mere €8m only a year ago, the 22-year-old is said to have had a £70m price tag placed on him by his current club; however, The Lilywhites are hoping to get their man for a fee of around £50m.





It looks as if the young holding player is certainly favouring a move away, as speaking to Le Progres (as quoted by talkSPORT) he said: “I’ve told my agents and the club I’m not fixed and have not made a decision.”

With the in-demand youngster not having signed a new deal, this may well force the Ligue 1 side's hand to lower their price over the coming days and weeks.





Despite Spurs now seemingly prioritising the move, this doesn't take away the fact that they still want Bruno Fernandes and according to the Portuguese paper, Record, Fernandes' agent has been in London for talks surrounding a £70m move for the attacking midfielder.





With the exit of Christian Eriksen seeming ever more likely, it may in fact turn in to a case that both players rather than the one, are lining up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium come August.