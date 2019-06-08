The United States will face Ecuador in the FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Kickoff from Gdynia Stadium in Gdynia, Poland, is slated for 11:30 a.m. ET.

Ecuador advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over Uruguay on June 3. The nation, which is the reigning South American champions, has never logged a top-four finish in the U-20 World Cup.

The United States, meanwhile, upset France, 3-2, in the round of 16 behind a pair of goals from Sebastian Soto and a late winner from Justin Rennicks. It has just one top-four finish in the U-20 World Cup, finishing fourth in 1989. It is the only nation to have reached the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup in each of the last three editions, falling to eventual champion Serbia in 2015 and losing to eventual runner-up Venezuela in 2017.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 2, Universo

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via Fox Sports Go.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.