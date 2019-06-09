Antoine Griezmann 'Reaches Agreement' to Join PSG Amid Fears Barcelona Stars Are Against Transfer

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has been tipped by reports in Spain to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, turning down Barcelona over fears that the squad do not want him at Camp Nou.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, but opted to turn their interest in him into a Hollywood drama by publicly rejecting the Blaugrana in his own documentary. However, after announcing his departure from Atletico, links to Barcelona have resurfaced.

Griezmann himself recently admitted that he already knows where he will be playing next season, and Sport suggest that he will be at PSG.

The Frenchman is said to fear that key members of Barcelona's squad, as well as the fans, are against signing him after the way he acted last summer, and he does not want to walk into a hostile environment.

They add that Griezmann has already met with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to negotiate the deal, with the Parisians eager for him to replace Edinson Cavani in their dynamic forward line.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Cavani has been tipped to leave PSG this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to create a more mobile trio, involving both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. If he does leave, the Ligue 1 giants will need a prolific replacement, and many have suggested that that could be Griezmann.





Barcelona are thought to be prepared to pay his €120m release clause on July 1, but Griezmann is now said to believe that a switch to Camp Nou may not be in his best interest.

The Blaugrana are yet to see any real indication from Griezmann that he is prepared to commit his future to them so, given his reservations, Barcelona have already started looking elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

They are considering moves for Valencia's Rodrigo and PSG's Neymar, whilst they are also thought to have opened negotiations with Manchester United over a €100m deal for Marcus Rashford.