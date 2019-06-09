Jurgen Klopp Fearful of 'Dressing Room Revolt' if Liverpool Sign Ajax Wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt

By 90Min
June 09, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is thought to be wary of pursuing a big-money move for Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt as he does not want the Dutchman's wage demands to cause problems amongst his current squad.

Many of Europe's elite sides are keen to secure a deal for De Ligt, which could spark a monumental bidding war as teams fight to offer the 19-year-old the highest possible salary.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Whilst Liverpool are desperate to sign De Ligt, The Mirror state that the Reds would have to make him their highest-paid player ever, which Klopp is said to be incredibly wary of doing so.

With Manchester United thought to be ready to offer £236,000-a-week and Paris Saint-Germain suggesting £256,000-a-week, Liverpool may need to commit to an even higher wage to win the race for De Ligt, which would see the youngster earn far more than current stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Klopp is said to believe that such a situation could lead to plenty of problems in the dressing room. United have found themselves in a similar mess in recent months as a result of Alexis Sanchez's mammoth £500,000-a-week deal, with star players demanding similar terms if they are to remain at Old Trafford.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Ander Herrera has already left the club, whilst David de Gea has also been tipped to depart amid concerns over his salary, and Klopp does not want to see a similar situation unfold at Anfield.

That being said, the German still wants to bring De Ligt to the club, and it is even suggested that he could offer the likes of Salah and Van Dijk improved contracts to avoid any unnecessary problems.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

De Ligt is expected to make a final decision on his future after the Netherlands' UEFA Nations League final against Portugal on Sunday, with the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich joining the Premier League sides in awaiting his final choice.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message