Mexico vs. Ecuador Live Stream: Watch Friendly Online, TV Channel

How to watch the friendly between Mexico and Ecuador on Sunday, June 9.

By Jenna West
June 09, 2019

The Mexican men's national team continues its U.S. tour and Gold Cu preparations with a friendly against Ecuador at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday.

El Tri beat Venezuela 3–1 on Wednesday in Atlanta before its final friendly this weekend ahead of the Gold Cup. Despite missing a number of key players and stalwarts, Mexico will contend to win back the title, after watching the USA win the regional championship two years ago. 

Ecuador is preparing for the Copa America and recently played Venezuela, with the match ending in a 1–1 draw.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message