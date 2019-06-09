The Mexican men's national team continues its U.S. tour and Gold Cu preparations with a friendly against Ecuador at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday.

El Tri beat Venezuela 3–1 on Wednesday in Atlanta before its final friendly this weekend ahead of the Gold Cup. Despite missing a number of key players and stalwarts, Mexico will contend to win back the title, after watching the USA win the regional championship two years ago.

Ecuador is preparing for the Copa America and recently played Venezuela, with the match ending in a 1–1 draw.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

