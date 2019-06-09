Neymar's Future at PSG in Doubt With 'Ally' Sporting Director Antero Henrique Set for Exit

By 90Min
June 09, 2019

Neymar's future at Paris Saint-Germain continues to remain uncertain with the club's sporting director Antero Henrique set for a potential exit from the side, with Milan's Leonardo touted to reprise his former role.

It has been anything but smooth sailing for the Brazilian since making his world-record move to the French capital from Barcelona, with his two seasons at the club blighted with injury and off-field controversy.

Now it seems he is set to lose his 'greatest supporter' Henrique, who played a pivotal role in bringing Neymar to the club, while the sporting director's exit would also spark a 'significant' overhaul of the playing squad. 

French publication Telefoot, via AS, claim that with Henrique leaving and Leonardo returning, the Brazilian would have 'added motive' to leave Paris, with Real Madrid and Barcelona continuing to be linked with a move for the 27-year-old.

When Leonardo reprises the role he left six years ago, his first task will be to convince the world's most expensive player that his future lies at the Parc des Princes. This is expected to be difficult, with the pair having barely met or spoken before.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The same report mentions that Neymar has been considering his future with PSG for the past few weeks, finding the move has not lived up to his high expectations. The former Santos player is currently nursing an ankle injury sustained on international duty, and set to be sidelined for four weeks.

During his time with the French champions, Neymar still has an impressive goal scoring record. In his 58 matches with Les Parisiens he has netted 51 times, lifting the Ligue 1 title in both of his seasons with he club.

