Women's World Cup - Matchday 5 Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

The 2019 Women's World Cup is well underway, and six more teams will join the fun on Tuesday 11 June.

Some of the game's best players will be on show, as a number of the pre-tournament favourites will get their first taste of action on matchday five.

The Netherlands, USA and Sweden will all be looking for a deep run in the competition, so a positive result to kick-start their campaign is a must.

Here's everything you need to know about the three upcoming fixtures.

New Zealand vs Netherlands (Group E)

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 11 June What Time Is Kick Off? 13:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stade Océane, Le Havre TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Red Button/BBC Sport Website (UK) - FS1/Telemundo (US) - fuboTV

This is the fifth time that New Zealand have qualified for a World Cup, although they are still looking for their first ever win in the competition. With the likes of defenders Abby Erceg and Ali Riley in defence, they will be desperate to make history in France.





However, in reigning European champions the Netherlands, they will have an incredibly tough task ahead of them. The Dutch are looking to add another trophy to their growing cabinet, so a win here would be the best possible start.

Team News

For New Zealand, fans will be optimistic about their chances with star defender Erceg back in the international fold. The North Carolina Courage captain has had her issues with the organisation in the past, seeing her retire from international duty twice, but that is all in the past now.

Cameron Spencer/GettyImages

As for the Netherlands, they will be eager to welcome Kika van Es back into the fold from injury. The defender returned to training on Friday after suffering a wrist injury, and she could be fit enough to feature on Tuesday.

Predicted Lineups

New Zealand Naylar; Stott, Moore, Erceg, Riley; Bott, Percival, Bowen Hassett; White, Gregorius. Netherlands Van Veenedaal; Van Lunteren, Janssen, Van der Gragt, Van Es; Groenen, Spitse, Van de Donk; Van de Sanden, Martens, Miedema.

Recent Form

New Zealand come into the game on perhaps the most perfect example of an inconsistent run of form. They have picked up four wins and four losses in their last eight games, although a recent 1-0 win over England will give them confidence that they can cause an upset again here.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

After a disappointing Algarve Cup run this summer, the Netherlands have rediscovered their form. They have managed emphatic victories over Mexico, Chile and, most recently, Australia, and they will want to continue that perfect run for a little while longer.

Here's how both sides have performed in their last five fixtures.

New Zealand Netherlands Wales 1-0 New Zealand (4/6) Netherlands 3-0 Australia (1/6) England 0-1 New Zealand (1/6) Netherlands 7-0 Chile (9/4) Mexico 1-2 New Zealand (22/5) Netherlands 2-0 Mexico (5/4) USA 5-0 New Zealand (16/5) China 1-1 Netherlands (6/3) Norway 0-1 New Zealand (9/4) Netherlands 0-1 Poland (4/3)

Prediction

Don't let New Zealand's poor record at World Cups fool you, they are a strong side. It would be a surprise if they walk away from this summer without a win, but that victory will likely not come against the Netherlands.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

The Dutch side have so much about them, and there is a real belief that this could be one of the finest teams the country has ever produced. Expect the Netherlands to pick up the points in an exciting affair.

Prediction: New Zealand 0-2 Netherlands

Chile vs Sweden (Group F)

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 11 June What Time Is Kick Off? 16:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Roazhon Park, Rennes TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Red Button/BBC Sport Website (UK) - FS1/NBC Universo (US) - fuboTV

Chile travel to France with diminished expectations, having been drawn in a group with two of the world's strongest sides, although they still have plenty of talent in their ranks to cause a few surprises.





As for Sweden, they come into this game as one of the tournament's dark horses. For them to win would be a surprise, although they certainly have the quality to battle their way to success.

Team News

The Chileans have no injury concerns heading into the game, so they will be able to put out a full-strength lineup to try to compete with their opponents.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The same goes for Sweden, who will know that they cannot afford to underestimate Chile if they are to push the USA for top spot in their group.

Predicted Lineups

Chile Endler; Soto, Saez, Guerrero, Galaz; Zamora, Aedo, Araya, Lara, Rojas; Urrutia. Sweden Lindahl; Glas, Fischer, Sembrant, Ericsson; Rubensson, Bjorn; Jakobsson, Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius.

Recent Form

After finishing as runners-up in the 2018 Copa America, things have completely fallen apart for Chile. They have won just once in their last ten games, and even that came on penalties in a friendly against Catalonia. Their form has simply not been good enough.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Sweden have won their last two games, bouncing back from a three-game winless run earlier in the year. However, outside of a shock defeat to Portugal, they only fell against elite opposition in the form of Germany, so they will likely not be too concerned.

Here's how the two sides have performed in their last five fixtures.

Chile Sweden Germany 2-0 Chile (30/5) Sweden 1-0 South Korea (31/5) Chile 1-1 Colombia (19/5) Austria 0-2 Sweden (9/4) Chile 0-2 Colombia (16/5) Sweden 1-2 Germany (6/4) Netherlands 7-0 Chile (9/4) Canada 0-0 Sweden (6/3) Scotland 1-1 Chile (5/4) Portugal 2-1 Sweden (1/3)

Prediction

These two sides will likely be competing for second place in the group, so this match is arguably the most important game for both Chile and Sweden. They both have talented squads, and that desire to win could lead to an exciting game.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

On paper, Sweden should have more than enough about them to get the job done here, but don't expect Chile to go down without a fight.

Prediction: Chile 0-2 Sweden

USA vs Thailand (Group F)

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 11 June What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One/BBC Sport Website (UK) - FOX/Telemundo (US) - fuboTV

As many's pick to go all the way this summer, the USA are in France to win it all. They are the top-ranking side in the world right now, and they certainly won't want that to change after all is said and done.





For Thailand, expectations are incredibly low, and there is a huge gulf in class between them and their illustrious opponents.

Team News

The USA have no injuries to worry about for this game, although they may opt to rest a number of key players, as they will expect to be able to win this game regardless.

Elsa/GettyImages

Fortunately, Thailand also have a full-strength squad at their disposal, and they will need everyone to be at their best if they are to get something out of this one.

Predicted Lineups

USA Naeher; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Lavelle, Hertz, Horan; Heath, Morgan, Rapinoe. Thailand Charoenying; Phetwiset, Chinwong, Sornsai, Srangthaisong; Khueanpet, Boothduang; Sungngoen, Intamee, Thongsombut; Nildhamrong.

Recent Form

They're one of the world's best teams, and the USA's form proves that. They have won their last six games, netting at least three goals on five separate occasions. They have not lost since January, and they have every reason to be confident.

DAVID CATRY/GettyImages

It's almost the complete opposite for Thailand, who have lost 11 of their last 12 games. With five losses on the bounce, it seems almost a certainty that they will add a sixth on Tuesday.

Here's how the two sides have performed in their last five fixtures.

USA Thailand USA 3-0 Mexico (26/5) Belgium 6-1 Thailand (1/6) USA 5-0 New Zealand (16/5) France 3-0 Thailand (25/5) USA 3-0 South Africa (12/5) Nigeria 3-0 Thailand (6/3) USA 6-0 Belgium (7/4) Italy 4-1 Thailand (4/3) USA 5-3 Australia (4/4) Thailand 1-2 Mexico (1/3)

Prediction

No disrespect to Thailand, but you get the sense that this scoreline could go as high as the USA want it to. The difference between the two teams is huge, and this seems like one of those games which could end up looking more like a cricket score.

Elsa/GettyImages

A shot on target would be a real accomplishment for Thailand, yet alone a goal or a point. It is certainly a case of damage limitation for Thailand, but even that will probably not be enough to save them.

Prediction: USA 7-0 Thailand