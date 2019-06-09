Women's World Cup - Matchday 5 Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

The 2019 Women's World Cup is well underway, and six more teams will join the fun on Tuesday 11 June.
Some of the game's best players will be on show, as a number of the pre-tournament favourites will get their first taste of action on matchday five.
The Netherlands, USA and Sweden will all be looking for a deep run in the competition, so a positive result to kick-start their campaign is a must.
Here's everything you need to know about the three upcoming fixtures.
New Zealand vs Netherlands (Group E)
|When Is Kick Off?
|Tuesday 11 June
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|13:00 (BST)
|Where Is it Played?
|Stade Océane, Le Havre
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|BBC Red Button/BBC Sport Website (UK) - FS1/Telemundo (US) - fuboTV
Team News
For New Zealand, fans will be optimistic about their chances with star defender Erceg back in the international fold. The North Carolina Courage captain has had her issues with the organisation in the past, seeing her retire from international duty twice, but that is all in the past now.
As for the Netherlands, they will be eager to welcome Kika van Es back into the fold from injury. The defender returned to training on Friday after suffering a wrist injury, and she could be fit enough to feature on Tuesday.
Predicted Lineups
|New Zealand
|Naylar; Stott, Moore, Erceg, Riley; Bott, Percival, Bowen Hassett; White, Gregorius.
|Netherlands
|Van Veenedaal; Van Lunteren, Janssen, Van der Gragt, Van Es; Groenen, Spitse, Van de Donk; Van de Sanden, Martens, Miedema.
Recent Form
New Zealand come into the game on perhaps the most perfect example of an inconsistent run of form. They have picked up four wins and four losses in their last eight games, although a recent 1-0 win over England will give them confidence that they can cause an upset again here.
After a disappointing Algarve Cup run this summer, the Netherlands have rediscovered their form. They have managed emphatic victories over Mexico, Chile and, most recently, Australia, and they will want to continue that perfect run for a little while longer.
Here's how both sides have performed in their last five fixtures.
|New Zealand
|Netherlands
|Wales 1-0 New Zealand (4/6)
|Netherlands 3-0 Australia (1/6)
|England 0-1 New Zealand (1/6)
|Netherlands 7-0 Chile (9/4)
|Mexico 1-2 New Zealand (22/5)
|Netherlands 2-0 Mexico (5/4)
|USA 5-0 New Zealand (16/5)
|China 1-1 Netherlands (6/3)
|Norway 0-1 New Zealand (9/4)
|Netherlands 0-1 Poland (4/3)
Prediction
Don't let New Zealand's poor record at World Cups fool you, they are a strong side. It would be a surprise if they walk away from this summer without a win, but that victory will likely not come against the Netherlands.
The Dutch side have so much about them, and there is a real belief that this could be one of the finest teams the country has ever produced. Expect the Netherlands to pick up the points in an exciting affair.
Prediction: New Zealand 0-2 Netherlands
Chile vs Sweden (Group F)
|When Is Kick Off?
|Tuesday 11 June
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|16:00 (BST)
|Where Is it Played?
|Roazhon Park, Rennes
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|BBC Red Button/BBC Sport Website (UK) - FS1/NBC Universo (US) - fuboTV
Team News
The Chileans have no injury concerns heading into the game, so they will be able to put out a full-strength lineup to try to compete with their opponents.
The same goes for Sweden, who will know that they cannot afford to underestimate Chile if they are to push the USA for top spot in their group.
Predicted Lineups
|Chile
|Endler; Soto, Saez, Guerrero, Galaz; Zamora, Aedo, Araya, Lara, Rojas; Urrutia.
|Sweden
|Lindahl; Glas, Fischer, Sembrant, Ericsson; Rubensson, Bjorn; Jakobsson, Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius.
Recent Form
After finishing as runners-up in the 2018 Copa America, things have completely fallen apart for Chile. They have won just once in their last ten games, and even that came on penalties in a friendly against Catalonia. Their form has simply not been good enough.
Sweden have won their last two games, bouncing back from a three-game winless run earlier in the year. However, outside of a shock defeat to Portugal, they only fell against elite opposition in the form of Germany, so they will likely not be too concerned.
Here's how the two sides have performed in their last five fixtures.
|Chile
|Sweden
|Germany 2-0 Chile (30/5)
|Sweden 1-0 South Korea (31/5)
|Chile 1-1 Colombia (19/5)
|Austria 0-2 Sweden (9/4)
|Chile 0-2 Colombia (16/5)
|Sweden 1-2 Germany (6/4)
|Netherlands 7-0 Chile (9/4)
|Canada 0-0 Sweden (6/3)
|Scotland 1-1 Chile (5/4)
|Portugal 2-1 Sweden (1/3)
Prediction
These two sides will likely be competing for second place in the group, so this match is arguably the most important game for both Chile and Sweden. They both have talented squads, and that desire to win could lead to an exciting game.
On paper, Sweden should have more than enough about them to get the job done here, but don't expect Chile to go down without a fight.
Prediction: Chile 0-2 Sweden
USA vs Thailand (Group F)
|When Is Kick Off?
|Tuesday 11 June
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|20:00 (BST)
|Where Is it Played?
|Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|BBC One/BBC Sport Website (UK) - FOX/Telemundo (US) - fuboTV
Team News
The USA have no injuries to worry about for this game, although they may opt to rest a number of key players, as they will expect to be able to win this game regardless.
Fortunately, Thailand also have a full-strength squad at their disposal, and they will need everyone to be at their best if they are to get something out of this one.
Predicted Lineups
|USA
|Naeher; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Lavelle, Hertz, Horan; Heath, Morgan, Rapinoe.
|Thailand
|Charoenying; Phetwiset, Chinwong, Sornsai, Srangthaisong; Khueanpet, Boothduang; Sungngoen, Intamee, Thongsombut; Nildhamrong.
Recent Form
They're one of the world's best teams, and the USA's form proves that. They have won their last six games, netting at least three goals on five separate occasions. They have not lost since January, and they have every reason to be confident.
It's almost the complete opposite for Thailand, who have lost 11 of their last 12 games. With five losses on the bounce, it seems almost a certainty that they will add a sixth on Tuesday.
Here's how the two sides have performed in their last five fixtures.
|USA
|Thailand
|USA 3-0 Mexico (26/5)
|Belgium 6-1 Thailand (1/6)
|USA 5-0 New Zealand (16/5)
|France 3-0 Thailand (25/5)
|USA 3-0 South Africa (12/5)
|Nigeria 3-0 Thailand (6/3)
|USA 6-0 Belgium (7/4)
|Italy 4-1 Thailand (4/3)
|USA 5-3 Australia (4/4)
|Thailand 1-2 Mexico (1/3)
Prediction
No disrespect to Thailand, but you get the sense that this scoreline could go as high as the USA want it to. The difference between the two teams is huge, and this seems like one of those games which could end up looking more like a cricket score.
A shot on target would be a real accomplishment for Thailand, yet alone a goal or a point. It is certainly a case of damage limitation for Thailand, but even that will probably not be enough to save them.
Prediction: USA 7-0 Thailand