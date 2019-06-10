Fernando Santos Lauds 'Historic' 2nd Trophy in 3 Years as Portugal Win Nations League

Fernando Santos claims the future is bright for Portuguese football after seeing his side lift their second trophy in three years.

Goncalo Guedes scored the only goal of the game 30 minutes from time to seal a deserved victory for the hosts over the Netherlands, and comes three years after his side beat France by the same scoreline in the Euro 2016 final.

It was an assured display from Cristiano Ronaldo and co., although Santos was eager to praise the team as a whole after they overpowered Ronaldo Koeman's side in Porto. The competition itself raised eyebrows when it was first announced, however, Santos lauded the tournament for its ability to bring Europe together, stating the Nations League will become a 'classic'.

"This is indeed a first edition of a tournament and I'm sure it'll become a classic - the whole European family plays, and to win the first edition is historic," Santos said via UEFA.

"These players are brilliant, passionate and they have this drive on the pitch to win. We created five or six goal opportunities: we didn't just defend, we knew how to attack too. It's brilliant to have won it, but now we have to go take the next step forward."

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

A side featuring man-of-the-match Bernardo Silva as well as stars from La Liga shone on the night, leaving Santos excited for the future of Portuguese football, as they made history at the Estádio do Dragão.

"It leaves a huge mark in Portuguese football to have won these two trophies. The future is here and now, right outside the door. It shows how much talent we have here in our country. The future of Portuguese football looks assured, but we need to keep the balance because they play for different clubs in different styles across Europe."