Granit Xhaka Responds to Arsenal Captaincy Rumours After Committing Future to the Club

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has spoken of his desire to become the club's new captain and confirmed he has no plans to leave the Emirates Stadium anytime soon.

Current skipper Laurent Koscielny is entering the twilight of his career, with the Frenchman turning 34 this September, whilst his Swiss teammate has earned his stripes in north London after spending the last three campaigns with the side.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Xhaka endured a testing beginning to his Arsenal career following a £35m move from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach, but has since grown into a superb destructive force in the centre of the park.

Asked by German newspaper Blick if he could be leaving the Premier League club this summer, he stated: "Not that I know of. I have another four years' on my contract, which I only signed last year.





"I'm happy there, my family are too. That's the most important thing," the 26-year-old affirmed. When questioned whether he would want the Gunners captaincy, Xhaka said: "It would certainly be the dot on the 'i'."





Unai Emery's recruits failed to secure Champions League football for the third year in succession after 19 consecutive seasons at the top table of European football.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 4-1 Europa League final humbling at the hands of Chelsea condemned them to another campaign in the same competition, with Xhaka ghosting through large parts of the game.





Though he has displayed leadership qualities and amassed over a century of appearances during his time Arsenal, the former Basel bruiser has a tendency to go missing in crucial games, potentially hindering his chances of receiving the armband.