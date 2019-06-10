Rodri to Receive Carte Blanche as Atletico Madrid Prepare to Match Wage Offers From Suitors

Atletico Madrid are reportedly prepared to pay midfielder Rodri the same wages that are offered to him by a potential suitor.

The 22-year-old has earned a huge catalogue of admirers across Europe in his first season with Los Rojiblancos following a €25m switch from fellow Spaniards Villarreal last summer. Amongst the interested parties are Bayern Munich and Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola viewing the destroyer as a fine replacement for the ageing Fernandinho.

However, City and Bayern's financial muscle may be of little meaning when it comes to the signing of Rodri, with AS writing that his current employers will match any salary proposed by another club.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

Atleti are evidently determined to stop the rot and avoid having their splendid squad dismantled by European rivals after Antoine Griezmann confirmed he would be departing during the off-season.

The La Liga team's stubbornness, combined with Rodri's prior confirmation that he is content in the Spanish capital, will make it rather awkward for the Citizens to prise him away from the club.

Moreover, their recent business suggests Atletico are not bluffing, Diego Simeone's men spending a combined £120m on forwards Diego Costa and Thomas Lemar in the last 18 months. They clearly have the funds to meet whatever City offer to the youngster.

Nevertheless, Guardiola will likely look to change Rodri's mind by pointing to factors beyond the purely monetary ones.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The Catalan native has a long record of transforming players from raw, untamed talents into world-beaters, including - but not limited to - Raheem Sterling, Thiago Alcantara and Sergio Busquets.





Additionally, Rodri is considerably more likely to win silverware with the Sky Blues, who claimed an unprecedented domestic treble last campaign. The scenario is the same with regards to Bayern, though the German giants also face a slight uphill battle to bring in the Atletico man.





Still, Rodri clearly has options and there will be various factors influencing his decision. This story is far from over, no matter how much Madrid want it to be.