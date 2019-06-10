Sean Longstaff Discusses 'Horrible' Injury He Suffered Last Season & Responds to Man Utd Rumours

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has opened up about the injury that ended his breakout season this past campaign.

The 21-year-old made 26 appearances for the Magpies in 2018/19, scoring three goals and registering six assists before a knee injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

He suffered the injury against West Ham on 2 March during a challenge with Robert Snodgrass in what was his 11th consecutive start.

In an interview with NUFC TV , Longstaff revealed: "I'm back running and kicking a ball for the first time since the injury so that's massive.



"It's tough being out for so long, it was my first proper injury on the back of the best two months of my life, it was pretty horrible to be honest.

"But, looking forward, you've just got to try to get your head around it as quickly as possible and start setting yourself little targets.



Stu Forster/GettyImages

"Now I've hit one of them, I'm back running and kicking the ball. It's given me confidence to keep going.

"A knee injury is never something you want, especially at the time that I got it. I was flying at the time.

"I had just broke in and everything was going so well, to have it all ripped away like that is not nice. That's part of football, and that stuff happens all the time. You go from the highest of highs, and then it's taken away and you're from there to rock bottom."

Sean Longstaff would slot straight into this England midfield no problem . Far better player than Delph — Cameron Crawley (@camcrawley) June 9, 2019

Longstaff has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, including Manchester United, as a result of his impressive first season. But the Newcastle-born youngster has rejected the notion that he would leave his boyhood club: "It just shows how far I've come.