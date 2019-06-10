Sean Longstaff Discusses 'Horrible' Injury He Suffered Last Season & Responds to Man Utd Rumours

By 90Min
June 10, 2019

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has opened up about the injury that ended his breakout season this past campaign.

The 21-year-old made 26 appearances for the Magpies in 2018/19, scoring three goals and registering six assists before a knee injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

He suffered the injury against West Ham on 2 March during a challenge with Robert Snodgrass in what was his 11th consecutive start.

In an interview with NUFC TV, Longstaff revealed: "I'm back running and kicking a ball for the first time since the injury so that's massive.

"It's tough being out for so long, it was my first proper injury on the back of the best two months of my life, it was pretty horrible to be honest.

"But, looking forward, you've just got to try to get your head around it as quickly as possible and start setting yourself little targets.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"Now I've hit one of them, I'm back running and kicking the ball. It's given me confidence to keep going. 

"A knee injury is never something you want, especially at the time that I got it. I was flying at the time.

"I had just broke in and everything was going so well, to have it all ripped away like that is not nice. That's part of football, and that stuff happens all the time. You go from the highest of highs, and then it's taken away and you're from there to rock bottom."

Longstaff has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, including Manchester United, as a result of his impressive first season. But the Newcastle-born youngster has rejected the notion that he would leave his boyhood club: "It just shows how far I've come.

"I'm massively flattered to have my name mentioned in those conversations but I'm 100% focussed on Newcastle and trying to get fit and back in the team here."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message