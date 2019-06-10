Tottenham Considering Move for Hiroki Sakai in Bid to Strengthen Options at Full-Back

Tottenham are considering making a move for Japanese international Hiroki Sakai, as they look to strengthen their options at full-back.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a successful season with Marseille, where he contributed five assists in 32 appearances.

PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

As a result, he is reportedly on Spurs' summer radar as manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to make his first signing since bringing Lucas Moura to north London for £24m - way back in January 2018.

Sky Sports News claim that Tottenham have enquired about his availability, though they do have concerns over signing a player that is 29 years of age.

It is reported that Pochettino would much rather target a younger defender, who is preferably under the age of 23.

Sakai's potential arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will almost entirely depend on whether or not Spurs are successful in pursuing other targets. The Lilywhites have already indicated that they would be willing to listen to offers for both Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier, meaning that the money should be available to bring in a talented replacement.

Koki Nagahama/GettyImages

Since joining the French outfit, Sakai has made 122 appearances and impressed for Japan at the 2018 World Cup, where he started every game. He played a starring role in their impressive 2-1 win against Colombia in the group stages, and was tentatively linked with a move to Newcastle in the immediate aftermath.





The move never materialised and instead, Spurs may look to soften the heartbreak of losing the Champions League final to Liverpool last weekend by making their first signing of the summer.





And although Sakai is not considered a priority, interest in bringing him to the Premier League may ramp up should either Trippier or Aurier leave the club.