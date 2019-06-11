2019 Women's World Cup - Matchday 7 Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

By 90Min
June 11, 2019

The second round of fixtures at the 2019 Women's World Cup looks set to bring even more drama than the first, as we get a clearer picture of the front runners for qualification to the round of 16.

The two matches taking place on Thursday involve three teams who lost their opening games, for whom a second successive defeat will likely mean elimination from the tournament. After a dramatic last gasp loss to Italy, Australia take on an on-paper strong Brazil side, who convincingly beat Jamaica in their World Cup opener.

South Africa and China, meanwhile, will meet in Paris after narrow defeats last time out against Spain and Germany respectively.

Check out 90min's preview of both of these ties below.

Australia vs Brazil - Group C

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 13th June
What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 BST
Where Is It Being Played? La Mosson
TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Two (UK) - FOX/NBC Universo (US) - FuboTV

The Aussies came into this tournament with high hopes, as the leadership of star player and captain Sam Kerr is expected to take them a long way in the competition. 

Even though she bagged a goal in the first game, it wasn't enough to see Australia avoid defeat thanks to a brace from Italy's Barbara Bonansea - with the loss leaving the Matildas staring at the possibility of an early exit if they are unable to pick up anything against a talented Brazil side.

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/GettyImages

The Brazilians beat Jamaica 3-0 in the opening game courtesy of an emphatic hat-trick from Cristiane. The win has put them in a dominant position in group C and they will be looking to consolidate this when they take on Australia on Thursday.

Team News

Australia have no injury concerns, but they did look vulnerable from crosses in their opener against Italy, so manager Ante Milicic may look to shake things up defensively. 

Clare Polkinghorne was at fault for the first goal, and her place in the team could be under threat as a result.

Likewise, Brazil came through their game against Jamaica without any injuries. Former World Player of the Year Marta was not fit enough to start the first game, so head coach Vadao will be monitoring her fitness ahead of this tie to see if she can play any part.

Predicted Lineups

Australia Williams; Carpenter, Polkinghorne, Kennedy, Allen; van Egmond, Raso, Foord, Logarzo; Kerr, De Vanna
Brazil Barbara; Santos, Sousa, Monica, Tamires; Andressa, Formiga, Thaisa, Debinha; Marta, Cristiane

Recent Form

The Matildas suffered convincing defeats in the lead up to the World Cup, but would have known, with some of the talent in their squad, they could go far in the competition. 

A win in the FFA Cup of Nations in March of this year will have been the confidence boost they needed ahead of the tournament, and they were unlucky to get off to a losing start at the hands of Italy.

Similarly, Brazil suffered several defeats in the build up to this year's World Cup. Despite losses against some of the favourites such as United States, England and Japan, defeats to Spain and Scotland will have knocked the confidence of this Brazil team. 

To make their opening match victory all the more impressive, it was their first win in over a year, as they ended an eight game losing streak.

South Africa vs China - Group B

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 13th June
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 BST
Where Is It Being Played? Parc des Princes
TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Red Button/BBC Sport Website (UK) - FOX/NBC Universo (US) - FuboTV

Thursday night's game sees a meeting between two sides who can count themselves incredibly unlucky to have lost their first fixtures. 

South Africa showed electric pace on the counter attack and took a surprise lead against Spain, only for the Spaniards to claw their way back and seal a late 3-1 triumph. China, on the other hand, missed a hatful of chances and were duly punished by Germany, who edged them out 1-0.

Team News

Nothando Vilakazi was shown a second yellow card for the foul which resulted in Spain's late penalty on Saturday, and she will now be forced to sit out of this fixture. 

Elsewhere, there are no injury concerns, but given the quick turnaround in games, and Banyana Banyana's energetic style of play, manager Desiree Ellis may look to freshen things up.

Lou Jiahui was forced off in the first half of China's opener with Germany, as she failed to shake off an injury which she had carried into the tournament. 

Her replacement Tan Ruyin could start on Thursday as a result, while a decision will also need to be made regarding a recall for star player Wang Shuang. She was benched against Germany in a surprising move, but could be brought back into the fold following the Chinese's struggles in front of goal.


South Africa Diamini; Ramalepe, van Wyk, Matlou, Smeda; Mthandi, Biyana, Jane, Motlhalo; Kgatlana, Fulutudilu
China Shimeng; Han, Wu, Lin, Liu; Tan, Shuang, Zhang, Gu; Yang, Wang

Recent Form

South Africa had the worst possible preparation for the World Cup, as just six days before their opening game, they fell to a thumping 7-2 defeat to Norway - a game in which they found themselves 5-0 down at half-time. 

This result followed a succession of games without victory, but their valiant display against Spain will have given them some belief ahead of this tie.

China themselves did not come into the tournament on a positive run of form, but their defensive solidity has been clear to see for some time. 

Even against the likes of France and United States, who beat most of their opponents with ease, China suffered narrow defeats and can argue that they deserved more from those encounters. 

      Modal message