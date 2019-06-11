Bruno Fernandes: What He Would Bring to Each Premier League Top 6 Club

Sporting CP talisman Bruno Fernandes has understandably been one of the most talked about players in the build-up to the summer transfer window.

After a season where he's been involved in 50 goals in 53 games, Fernandes has been linked with clubs in Spain and even a possible return to Italy, but it is the Premier League's top six who appear to be closest to signing the Portugal international.

Even though it's still up for debate where he'll end up ahead of the new season, here's a rundown of exactly what Fernandes can bring to the Premier League's big hitters and who he might replace in their current squad.

Manchester United

Having already secured a deal for Swansea City winger Daniel James, and closing in on Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, Manchester United are reportedly one of the frontrunners for Fernandes' signature this summer.





Although signing a new No. 10 wasn't one of United's biggest priorities ahead of the new season, Fernandes' arrival would give fans the marquee signing that they're craving.





Fernandes' ability in the final third could prove vital as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side look to return to the Champions League, having either scored or assisted the same amount of goals as five Manchester United midfielders combined - Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Fred and Andreas Pereira - in 110 fewer appearances last season.





Who Fernandes Might Replace: Juan Mata & Jesse Lingard.

Arsenal

Although Arsenal have been linked with Fernandes in the build-up to the summer transfer window, they're the second-least likely team to actually secure his signature out of the Premier League's top six - ahead of only Chelsea due to their transfer ban.

But if by some miracle the Portugal international does end up at Emirates Stadium, Fernandes' individual quality would make him a significant upgrade on their current options in behind strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

One concern, perhaps, is that Fernandes would likely be relentlessly coached to put the team's performance above his own, something which has seen other stars fail to live up to their potential notably during the club's Arsène Wenger era.





Who Fernandes Might Replace: Mesut Özil.

Tottenham

Bruno Fernandes is unlikely to have a move to Tottenham at the top of his list of wishes this summer, but there are arguably no teams better suited to integrate the midfielder into their squad from day one.

With Christian Eriksen being linked with a move away from north London as he enters the final year of his contract, Mauricio Pochettino's side could be in the market looking for a like for like replacement ahead of the new season.

Sporting CP's talisman would probably prefer a move to one of the Premier League's more stable big teams, but he could be better suited to a move to Tottenham if he wants to remain as one of his new club's star players.

Who Fernandes Might Replace: Christian Eriksen.

Chelsea

This next section can be taken with a pinch of salt as Chelsea's transfer ban is waiting to go under appeal, but joining the Blues could see Fernandes used outside of his natural role in behind the striker.

With Eden Hazard leaving to join Real Madrid this summer, space will open up of the left wing at Stamford Bridge for a new star player to carry the club like their Belgian forward has done over the last seven years.

New signing Christian Pulisic is more naturally used on the right, so Fernandes could be brought in on Chelsea's left side - somewhere he has played before for club and country - if they somehow emerge as a contender for his signature.

Who Fernandes Might Replace: Eden Hazard.

Liverpool

If Jürgen Klopp's interest in bringing Nabil Fekir to Anfield last season is anything to go by, then it's no surprise that Liverpool are being heavily linked with a move for Fernandes.





Although Liverpool haven't used a natural playmaker in their midfield since Klopp's arrival in 2016, the German head coach appears to be keen on adding a more creative player to his squad, especially now their well documented defensive frailties have been sured up.





Last year's signings of Fabinho and Naby Keïta have offered an insight into what the makeup of their starting lineup could be next season, and Fernandes could be the missing link which takes them that one step closer to the Premier League title.





Who Fernandes Might Replace: Georginio Wijnaldum.

Manchester City

Many expect that it will be Fernandes' international teammate Bernardo Silva who will be drafted in as David Silva's long-term replacement in the north-west, but Manchester City actually have a few players who need to be superseded in midfield.





Questions marks are being raised over the futures of Fabian Delph and İlkay Gündoğan, while like Chelsea a space could become available if Leroy Sané leaves the Etihad ahead of the new season.

Pep Guardiola appears to be prioritising a new centre-back and defensive midfielder, however, so joining City could merely be a pipe dream for Fernandes as he looks to leave the Estádio José Alvalade this summer.

Who Fernandes Might Replace: İlkay Gündoğan & Leroy Sané.