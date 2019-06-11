Chelsea Confirm Permanent Departure of Defender Ola Aina to Serie A Outfit Torino

Chelsea have confirmed that Nigerian international full-back Ola Aina has completed a permanent move to Serie A side Torino this summer.

The 22-year-old spent last year on loan at the Stadio Olimpico Grande and made 32 appearances for the club across all competitions, firmly establishing himself in Walter Mazzarri's first-team.

Despite the prospect of having senior chances in west London, however, Chelsea have now confirmed that Aina's move to Torino has been made permanent.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Aina has spent over 10 years working through Chelsea's academy system and he's been part of a number of their outstanding youth teams, winning two FA Youth Cups and two UEFA Youth League titles.

Making his senior debut for the club in 2016, Aina went on to make six first-team appearances before deciding to join Torino on loan last summer. He scored one goal and picked up three assists whilst at the club, helping Il Toro finish ahead of Lazio and Sampdoria.

Although Chelsea haven't confirmed how much they've pocketed as a result of Aina's sale, it's believed that the defender will cost Torino €10m this summer as a result of a purchase option in his loan deal.

The Nigeria international becomes Chelsea's second sale of the summer after announcing Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid, while the likes of Gary Cahill, Todd Kane and goalkeeper Eduardo will become free agents.

Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic remains the only new face who will come through the door at Stamford Bridge as a result of the club's transfer ban, but players like Mario Pasalic, Mason Mount and Tiemoué Bakayoko will be returning for loan spells away.