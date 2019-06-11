Juventus Consider Selling 5 Players to Fund Move for Man Utd's Paul Pogba

Juventus are ready to step up their pursuit of Manchester United's Paul Pogba, and they are prepared to sell five key players in order to raise transfer funds.

Real Madrid had been the clear favourites to sign Pogba this summer, but Juventus recently expressed their interest in bringing Pogba back for a second spell at the club, with a fee of around £100m being suggested.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

As it stands, such a deal would be too expensive for Juventus, but the Daily Mail state that I Bianconeri are ready to sell five of their key players to raise the required £100m.

Joao Cancelo, Mario Mandzukic, Douglas Costa, Mattia Perin and Juan Cuadrado are all named as likely casualties, and selling all five players would likely raise more than enough money.

Pogba is said to be keen on a return to Juventus, with whom he spent four years between 2012 and 2016, and the Serie A champions do not want to miss out on signing such an influential player.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici confirmed the club's interest in Pogba whilst speaking at the recent Football Leader 2019 event (via Goal), insisting that he will discuss their pursuit of the United star with their new manager, perhaps Maurizio Sarri of Chelsea.

Pogba remains a huge fan of Juventus and recently flew to Turin to celebrate the career of retiring defender Andrea Barzagli. He is said to be incredibly eager to return, having grown disillusioned with life in the Premier League and the fans' treatment of him.

When asked about a potential return to Juventus back in November, Pogba confessed that he had missed the club and life in Italy, and it remains to be seen whether Juventus can raise the required funds.