Paul Pogba Discusses 'Haircut' Critics & Claims He Is 'Judged Differently' at Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has insisted that his record breaking £89m transfer to Old Trafford in 2016 has seen him held to higher standards, while he claims that things like his 'haircut' and 'body language' only get picked up on if the team loses.

Pogba led United in both goals (16) and assists (11) in 2018/19 and was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year, but was still heavily criticised over his performances.

The 26-year-old's occasional flamboyant hairstyles have long brought criticism, with detractors claiming he isn't focused on his performances. A languid playing style has added to that.

Yet Pogba insists that he has been playing like that his whole life, even winning a World Cup for France last summer doing it his way.

"I always play like that and, thank God, I won the World Cup like that. Body language, haircut, all these things is just to speak," he told The Times. "Since I was a kid I play like this. It's not a problem when we win. Only when we lose or if I have a bad performance it becomes a problem."

Pogba's 2016 return to United from Juventus saw him become the then most expensive player in history. The enormous price tag brought additional scrutiny, perhaps fairly so, and the player has suggested he has been 'judged differently'.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"I become another player because of the transfer," he said. "Because it was the biggest transfer of history at the time, you get judged differently. You expect more because of the price tag. A good game becomes a normal game, a top game will be a good game."

Pogba has been heavily linked with a big money move to Real Madrid or Juventus ahead of next season, although the latest gossip is that United will still refuse to sell.

Even if United were willing to entertain offers, both Real and Juventus would likely have to first sell players in order to raise the funds required, with Real in particular rumoured to be at risk of breaching Financial Fair Play rules if they continue spending without selling.