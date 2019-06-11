Paul Pogba 'Willing to Pressure' Man Utd Into Sale This Summer as Real Madrid Wait in the Wings

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is prepared to pile on the pressure onto the club's decision-makers to force through a move to Real Madrid this summer.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford and Zinedine Zidane is desperate to lure Pogba to the Spanish capital, placing his compatriot ahead of Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek as his top midfield target.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Tuesday's edition of Marca (via Sport Witness) claims that Pogba is also eager for the move to go through, adding that the midfielder is 'willing to pressure' Manchester United into completing the deal.

Real Madrid manager Zidane has faced an uphill battle convincing his superiors to commit to the deal, but Marca's report states that Los Blancos will now go full throttle to sign Pogba ahead of the new La Liga season.

Unsurprisingly, it's been suggested again that Gareth Bale could be used as a makeweight to drive Pogba's price down this summer.

Their latest update on Pogba's future will also have ramifications for Tottenham midfielder Eriksen, who at times has been linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Spanish outlet AS claims that despite Eriksen reaching a verbal agreement with Real Madrid, their decision to focus their attention on Pogba has forced the Dane into questioning his future once again this summer.

The 27-year-old has just one year left on his contract in north London, but the reports suggests that Eriksen is now considering the possibility of signing an extension at the club.

It claimed that Tottenham are prepared to make Eriksen the second-highest paid player at the club, only behind England captain Harry Kane.