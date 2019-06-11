Rafa Benitez Bizarrely Linked With Chelsea Return as Maurizio Sarri Nears Juventus Switch

By 90Min
June 11, 2019

A bizarre Italian report has claimed that Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez will be re-joining Chelsea, should current manager Maurizio Sarri depart, as expected, for Juventus.

The Spaniard has taken the reins at Stamford Bridge before, but endured a turbulent spell at the club because of his previous association with rivals Liverpool - despite winning the Europa League.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Italian news outlet Tuttosport are the source behind this claim, although Benitez is unlikely to  entertain a return to west London - even though he hasn't yet committed his future to Newcastle.


Furthermore, MailOnlineSport counter the outlandish claim by reporting that Benitez is not on the list of candidates to replace Sarri at Chelsea


While Benitez would surely have reservations about returning, Chelsea's fanbase would most definitely oppose his appointment; pouring further scorn on any suggestion that the Blues board would approach him.

Prior to joining Chelsea midway through the 2012/13 campaign, Benitez was largely regarded as a nemesis to Jose Mourinho for several years. 


The 'Special One' won six trophies during his two spells at Chelsea making him the most successful manager in the club's history - but often found it difficult to overcome Benitez in big games.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Whilst Benitez cannot match up with the Portuguese boss in terms of achievements at Chelsea, his Europa League win over Benfica was a rare bright spot in an otherwise difficult six months.

For now, he remains at Newcastle waiting to see if a takeover materialises following a £350m bid from Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family and cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.


However, doubt has been cast over the deal - with current owner Mike Ashley yet to see proof of funding to support this bid.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message