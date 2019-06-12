Dejan Lovren Targeted by Milan as Rossoneri Begin Ambitious Summer Transformation

With Milan planning a summer revamp, they have now set their sights on Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren to bolster their defence.

The 29-year-old made just 18 appearances for the Reds last season, and is behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the pecking order.

A move could therefore suit the Croatian who scored one goal and registered one assist last campaign.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

According to Italian outlet Gianluca Dimarzio, Lovren could be one of many new faces at San Siro before the start of the 2019/20 season.

The World Cup finalist has spent five years at Anfield after moving from Southampton in 2014 when Liverpool paid £22.7m for his signature.

However, journalist Paul Joyce has revealed that it would take a bid of at least £25m for Liverpool to consider letting Lovren leave the club.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Sporting strategy and development director Paolo Maldini is said to have met with football agent Giuseppe Riso over the possible transfer of Sassoulo midfielder Stefano Sensi.

The 23-year-old made 30 appearances last season, scoring twice and registering four assists.

Central-defender Gianluca Mancini is also of interest, however the club are said to be waiting on the introduction of the new manager before pursuing a deal.

New players are not the only changes set to take place at San Siro, as Milan continue their search for a new manager and additions at board level.

AC Milan have selected Sampdoria manager Marco Giampaolo as the man to lead the club next season. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport) pic.twitter.com/AxKexAFn6V — 𝚂𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚍𝚘𝚛𝚒𝚊 𝙵𝚊𝚗𝚜 (@UC_Sampdoria) June 8, 2019

Marco Giampaolo is believed to be the leading candidate to replace Gennaro Gattuso as Milan's manager, as the two sides are set to finalise the agreement later this week.

Former Roma director Frederic Massara is expected to become the club's next sporting director within the next few days, after a successful meeting with Maldini on Tuesday.