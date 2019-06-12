Luka Jovic Insists He Can Play Alongside Karim Benzema After Sealing Real Madrid Move

New Real Madrid man Luka Jovic has insisted that he would be happy to line up alongside fellow striker Karim Benzema, but the final decision will come down to manager Zinedine Zidane.

As a £62m signing, many have questioned whether Jovic will immediately take a place in the starting lineup, and what this could mean for Benzema, who was one of Los Blancos' top performers last season.

Speaking at his press conference (via Mundo Deportivo), Jovic stated that he would be more than happy to play alongside Benzema next season.

He said: "I have not talked to Zidane yet. I can play alone in attack, or with another striker. This year it was the latter.





"Benzema is one of the best. When he arrived here I was 11 years old and I hope to learn a lot from him. I think Benzema and I can play together, but the coach decides.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

"I have not thought about the goals that I'm going to score, I'm going to give everything to earn minutes in the games, that's how the goals will come. I do not want to say an exact number of goals, I want to give my best and show what I can do."





He also spoke of his ambition to help Real recover from a disappointing season and win plenty of silverware.





"Madrid is the biggest club, it's a pleasure to sign here, I promise the fans that I will give 100% to help the team. The competition [for places] is very big, but with effort I can have the opportunity to impress," Jovic added.

☝🏟 The moment Luka Jović stepped out on to the Bernabéu pitch for the first time as a @RealMadrid player!#WelcomeJovic | #RMTV pic.twitter.com/JcQ9SBaLy3 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 12, 2019

"It's true that I used to sleep with Madrid's shirt, I've been a Madrid fan since I was little, like many children. My idol was always Ronaldo."





Jovic spoke after he was officially presented to fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, kissing the badge of his new team and insisting he was "the happiest man in the world".