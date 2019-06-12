Luka Jovic Insists He Can Play Alongside Karim Benzema After Sealing Real Madrid Move

By 90Min
June 12, 2019

New Real Madrid man Luka Jovic has insisted that he would be happy to line up alongside fellow striker Karim Benzema, but the final decision will come down to manager Zinedine Zidane.

As a £62m signing, many have questioned whether Jovic will immediately take a place in the starting lineup, and what this could mean for Benzema, who was one of Los Blancos' top performers last season.

Speaking at his press conference (via Mundo Deportivo), Jovic stated that he would be more than happy to play alongside Benzema next season.

He said: "I have not talked to Zidane yet. I can play alone in attack, or with another striker. This year it was the latter.


"Benzema is one of the best. When he arrived here I was 11 years old and I hope to learn a lot from him. I think Benzema and I can play together, but the coach decides.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

"I have not thought about the goals that I'm going to score, I'm going to give everything to earn minutes in the games, that's how the goals will come. I do not want to say an exact number of goals, I want to give my best and show what I can do."


He also spoke of his ambition to help Real recover from a disappointing season and win plenty of silverware.


"Madrid is the biggest club, it's a pleasure to sign here, I promise the fans that I will give 100% to help the team. The competition [for places] is very big, but with effort I can have the opportunity to impress," Jovic added.

"It's true that I used to sleep with Madrid's shirt, I've been a Madrid fan since I was little, like many children. My idol was always Ronaldo."


Jovic spoke after he was officially presented to fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, kissing the badge of his new team and insisting he was "the happiest man in the world".

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message