West Brom Declare Interest in Reece Oxford as Augsburg Move Falls Through

West Brom are reportedly keen to sign Reece Oxford this summer after reports emerged that his proposed move to Augsburg has collapsed.

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene in 2015 as West Ham's youngest ever debutant, but spent last year on loan at Augsburg after failing to hold down a place in the starting XI.

The Telegraph report that, although a permanent deal had been agreed between the two clubs, talks have since broken down.



Thomas Eisenhuth/GettyImages

The Bundesliga outfit had agreed terms with Oxford to make the move permanent but talks have collapsed over the club's refusal to add a relegation clause to the contract.

The proposed clause would have allowed Oxford to leave the club in the event of their relegation to Bundesliga B. Augsburg finished 16th last season, four points off the league's relegation play-off spot, and will likely be part of another relegation dogfight next season. They had agreed a €4.5m deal with West Ham , and a four contract was being offered to the player.





The deal's collapse has reportedly allowed West Brom to swoop in, who are set to be managed by the man who gave Oxford his West Ham debut - Slaven Bilic.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

The England Under-20 international 21 Bundesliga appearances last season, scoring three goals and creating two for his teammates.