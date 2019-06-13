Lyon Féminin Coach Reynald Pedros Steps Down After Winning Consecutive Champions League Titles

Lyon Féminin have announced that coach Reynald Pedros has left the all-conquering French club by mutual consent just a few weeks after winning a second Women's Champions League title in as many years since his appointment in 2017.

Last month, Pedros saw his Lyon side destroy Barcelona in the Champions League final, the club's fourth consecutive trophy in the competition and sixth in the last nine seasons.

But a statement from Lyon has confirmed the 47-year-old's shock departure, with the club explaining that both parties agreed it was necessary for a change of coach to 'stimulate a new dynamic' that will allow the club to regenerate and remain on top.

During his time in charge, Pedros, whose own playing career saw him start primarily for Nantes and represent France at Euro '96, oversaw back-to-back Division 1 titles and 2019 Coupe de France success on top of the team's European dominance.

With the strongest squad of players of any club in Europe, one that has recently been further strengthened by the signing of England forward Nikita Parris, Lyon will be expected to continue to dominate in France and further afield no matter who the next coach is.

The statement from Lyon wished Pedros 'great success' for the rest of his career.