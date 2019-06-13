Mino Raiola Labels Rumours Linking Matthijs de Ligt to PSG as 'Fake News' in (Yet Another) Twist

Super agent Mino Raiola, who represents Matthijs de Ligt, has denied claims he has been finalising the Dutchman's move to Paris Saint-Germain after reports emerged he was in France to settle the details of the transfer.

As has been the case all summer, De Ligt's next destination changes with the wind, as the most recent revelation in the tedious transfer saga suggested a switch the the Ligue 1 giants was on the cards.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The super agent had been spotted in Paris, adding fuel to speculation he was there to cross the t's and dot the i's of De Ligt's inevitable exit from Ajax. However, in yet another twist, Raiola has poured cold water over those claims, instead evoking his inner-Donald Trump and labelling the reports as utter rubbish.

"This is a classic example of fake news," he told ANSA, via Goal.

Infamous for his ability to spin the rumour mill at an alarming rate, it would be foolish not to speculate whether Raiola didn't deliberately head to Paris to start this whole saga in the first place. Well known for stirring the pot, nothing can be put past the most notorious agent in football who has a track record of unsavoury dealings.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Despite Raiola's insistence that he wasn't in the French capital discussing De Ligt's future, AS are claiming the Ligue 1 outfit are willing to match Barcelona's €75m offer and make the Dutchman one of the highest paid players in world football. Given that the financial bearings of a transfer are at the forefront of Raiola's thinking, it would appear to be a very lucrative offer.

However, De Ligt himself stated he won't make a decision on his future until after his holidays, thus leaving Raiola with the role of main agitator all on his own until his return.

A stunning campaign with Ajax left the 19-year-old in an almost unfathomable position of essentially handpicking his next destination. Such has been his form that his signature has become the most prized on the continent, with all the major clubs in Europe vying to secure his services.

Barcelona have retained consistent interest in De Ligt throughout the season, and still remain favourites to land the superstar - with the latest turn in the tale most likely just another ploy from Raiola to bump up any potential transfer fee by the odd million - and earn the player better wages.