Rodrigo's Move to Barcelona Back on as Denis Suarez Confirms Desire to Leave Catalonia

Valencia striker Rodrigo's proposed move to Barcelona is back on after it was revealed his current employers desperately need to bring in €30m before the start of July.

Los Murcielagos will use it to balance their books for the 2018/19 season, though they remain hopeful of receiving a sizeable fee for the 28-year-old. He has a €120m buyout clause in his contract, though the club are willing to consider lesser offers.

Sport report that La Blaugrana are eager to reopen talks with Valencia over the signing of Rodrigo, with Luis Suarez the only traditional centre forward in Ernesto Valverde's squad.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Rodrigo scored his side's second during the Copa del Rey final victory over Barça in May, taking him to 15 goals in all competitions last term.





That result ensured the Catalans would finish the season with just one trophy, the club's second consecutive La Liga title failing to lift the disappointment of their Champions League semi final collapse against Liverpool.





Adding another frontman is a necessity, with Suarez's recent understudy Kevin-Prince Boateng having spent most of his career as a midfielder before converting. However, recruitment is not the sole focus for club directors.





They must also shift dead weight from the squad and Sport write that one of the individuals on their way out is Luis' namesake, Denis Suarez. Fortunately for Barça, the Spaniard is equally keen on ending their association.

GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/GettyImages

When asked about his future, the diminutive playmaker said: "What I want is to leave Barça and play again. I'd prefer to stay in La Liga. I've spent the last two months in Barcelona recuperating from my injury and no one at Barça has said anything to me."





Suarez's comments breathe new life into La Blaugrana's pursuit of Rodrigo, as Valencia coach Marcelino is thought to be keen on bringing him to the Mestalla. The pair worked together previously at Villarreal, where the 25-year-old's performances impressed his manager.





It would really be no surprise to see Barcelona make an offer of cash-plus-Suarez for Rodrigo and it would be equally unsurprising if Valencia accepted. The deal suits all involved; it's smiles all round!