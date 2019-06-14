Adrien Rabiot Confirms Talks With Juventus But Refuses to Rule Out Move to Man Utd

Adrien Rabiot has revealed that he has recently been in talks with Juventus, but the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has also refused to rule out the possibility of a move to Manchester United.

The PSG outcast endured a torrid 2018/19 campaign, where he was shunned out by the club after clashes behind the scenes. He was only able to make 20 appearances across all competitions and the last time he was able to take to the pitch was back in December.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Despite the imminent return of Leonardo as PSG's sporting director, recent reports have concluded that Rabiot is certain to be on the move this summer, with a host of clubs across Europe inevitably being linked with the 24-year-old - whose contract expires at the end of June.

Rabiot himself has now spoke out about his future, surprisingly revealing that he has already spoken to Serie A giants Juventus, which could indicate that a move is just around the corner.

“I like Italy very much,” the 24-year-old,told Corriere dello Sport, as per Football Italia. “Staying here is wonderful, you can rest and recharge your batteries. A demanding season awaits me.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

“Juve came looking for me and we talked, but I can’t say anything else. I still don’t know where I’ll go. They’re a great club, where every good player would like to play.”





However, Rabiot then went on to discuss the interest from Manchester United, who have been continually associated with an approach for the midfielder over the past few months - noting that he is yet to come to a decision either way.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“The same applies to them [Manchester United]. I still have to make a decision. I’m on holiday for now. You’ll know soon.”