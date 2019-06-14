Antero Henrique Steps Down as PSG Sporting Director as Leonardo Nears Return

By 90Min
June 14, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that sporting director Antero Henrique has stepped down from his position, bringing an end to his two-year spell in Paris.

Henrique has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, amid reports that former director Leonardo will soon return to the club.

The Portuguese deal maker has now left the club, with PSG confirming the news on their official website.

They wrote: "Paris Saint-Germain and Antero Henrique have decided to terminate their agreement by mutual consent.


"In his two seasons as sporting director since joining Paris Saint Germain on 2 June 2017, the Portuguese helped the men’s senior team to the Ligue 1 title in 2018 and 2019, the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue wins in 2018 as well as the Trophée des Champions in 2017 and 2018.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"The club thanks Antero Henrique for his professionalism and commitment over the past two years and wishes him all the best for his future projects."

There has been no confirmation of his replacement, although it is widely expected that former AC Milan director Leonardo will soon return to the club, after the Brazilian stepped down from his position at San Siro towards the end of May.

RMC Sport state that Leonardo's return to PSG will be made official on Monday, and his first task will be to negotiate a move for Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt, who has been heavily linked with the Parisians in recent weeks.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

Barcelona remain in hot pursuit of De Ligt, and it was widely believed that the Dutchman had already agreed a move to Camp Nou, only for talks to stall amid concerns over De Ligt's wage demands.

This has given PSG a chance to enter the race, and Leonardo's first job will be to try ensure they can win the Dutch wonderkid over.

