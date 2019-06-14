Bayern Munich Hold 'Secret Meeting' With Kai Havertz's Agent as Leverkusen Make Decision on Deal

Bayern Munich are reported to have held a 'secret meeting' with the representatives of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz this week, although the Bavarian side's chairman has admitted that a deal will likely have to wait until 2020.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed a tremendous season in the Bundesliga, scoring 20 goals in 42 appearances, and has long been reported as one of the centre-pieces of Bayern's forthcoming summer makeover.

They have already completed the signings of defenders Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, and TZ report that prior to Germany's 8-0 win over Estonia on Tuesday - for which Havertz was an unused substitute - they moved to make the 20-year-old their next addition.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Marco Neppe, the club's chief scout, is reported to have met with the player's agent Hannes Winzer prior to the match, with the player's future believed to have been the main topic of conversation.

Neppe is believed to have hung around to watch the match, hoping to no avail to catch a glimpse of Havertz in action for his national side, but it seems he left empty handed on all fronts.

That's because Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admitted afterwards that, while the club are interested in Havertz, he has been informed by Leverkusen managing director Rudi Voller that if a deal is to be done, they will have to wait.

"I asked Rudi how Leverkusen plans with Kai Havertz," Rummenigge said. "He told me 'there is a decision in Leverkusen with the Supervisory Board that the player will definitely play in Leverkusen next season.'"

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Bayern have also emerged as a contender for the signing of Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco, rivalling Arsenal for the 25-year-old.