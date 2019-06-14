The 2019 Copa America kicks off with Brazil taking on Bolivia in Group A in Sao Paulo on Friday, June 14.

Brazil enters the matchup coming off of a 7–0 win over Honduras in a friendly last week. Tite's side enters the competition as the favorite, even without star forward Neymar, who suffered an ankle injury in a previous friendly vs. Qatar and will miss the competition–all while also being accused of rape. He spent Thursday meeting with police and answering questions over the serious allegation.

Bolivia, meanwhile, enters as one of the competition underdogs and has just one victory in its last 10 games.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via ESPN+.

