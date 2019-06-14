Fran Kirby Tells 90min Why Relaxed Atmosphere Is So Important for England Lionesses

England playmaker Fran Kirby has spoken about the relaxed atmosphere and camaraderie in the Lionesses squad at this summer's Women's World Cup in France as they prepare to play Argentina in their second game of the tournament on Friday night.

With the ultimate aim of lifting a first ever World Cup trophy, England kicked off their campaign with a hard fought 2-1 win over Scotland last weekend and can make sure of their place in the knockout stages with another against Argentina, the lowest ranked team in Group D.

The relaxed and friendly atmosphere within the England squad is clear to see and Kirby has explained that all the players are enjoying the whole experience, even down to less appealing things like rondos in training and fitness sessions in the gym.

"I think everyone is having a really good time. It's not a case of just saying it so that people believe it, we genuinely enjoy being around each other," the Chelsea star told 90min's Ben Haines.

"We have fun at training, even when we're doing a rondo - people get frustrated about going in the middle, but still laugh about it if someone falls over."

Asked about the forfeits for being left in the middle of a rondo when the time runs out, Kirby added, "A few of the girls had to crack eggs on their head and stuff like that, so it gets a bit tasty, but I haven't lost yet so, hopefully...touch wood."

Kirby, who shot to fame as England's breakout star at the last World Cup in 2015 at the age of 21, insists that it would be draining and therefore detrimental if everything is taken too seriously.

"It's all good fun and everyone is having a good time. Even when you're doing a gym session, everyone's laughing if someone misses a box jump or something. It's not so tense all the time that everything is just full on," she explained.

"You have to approach it with calmness, you can't be fully tense all the time, because it does break down eventually and it drains your energy if you constantly have that adrenaline."

England will play this game at Stade Oceane in Le Havre. Located on France's north coast, it is hundreds of miles away, both figuratively and literally, from the Mediterranean setting of Nice where they faced Scotland and will return to for the upcoming Japan game.

Travelling might be seen as a chore, but Kirby has enjoyed the change of scenery.

"Being able to travel to different places, obviously [Le Havre] is completely different to when we stayed in Nice," she said. "It's a different place to be in, different location, get your freshness back and get ready to go. Ultimately we won [against Scotland], so everyone's in a good mood."