Middlesbrough Officially Appoint Former Player Jonathan Woodgate as New Head Coach

June 14, 2019

Middlesbrough have officially announced that they have appointed former captain Jonathan Woodgate as the club's new head coach.

After finishing outside of the Championship playoffs, Middlesbrough opted to part ways with the often-divisive Tony Pulis at the end of the season, sparking a search for a new manager to take over the reins ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Middlesbrough have confirmed the news in a statement on their club website, adding that Woodgate has agreed a three-year deal at the Riverside.

The statement also adds that Woodgate will be joined by his ex-Leeds and Tottenham teammate, and current Republic of Ireland assistant manager Robbie Keane, as well as Leo Percovich and Danny Cayne.

"Middlesbrough Football Club are delighted to confirm that Jonathan Woodgate will head up a new-look senior coaching team," the statement read.

"There was huge interest in the coaching positions following the departure of Tony Pulis and in a robust process the club spoke with a number of potential candidates both in the UK and abroad.

"It was during this procedure that it became clear that Jonathan was the outstanding candidate to head up the new structure, and his staff bring a wealth of experience and knowledge.

"Jonathan’s vision is very much aligned to our own for the club as we look to develop a new identity."

Woodgate previously featured for Boro during two separate stints, where he made over 100 appearances, and he hung up his boots at the Riverside in 2016.

The former Real Madrid defender has since turned his hand to coaching and was a part of Pulis' backroom staff during 2018/19.

