Argentina and Colombia will face off in a crucial early match at Copa America on Saturday, June 15, at Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador, Brazil.

After two straight runner-up appearances, Argentina is hoping to win it all and put an end to a trophy drought that extends to 1993. In its last tune-up for the tournament, Argentina played Nicaragua in a friendly and walked away with a 5–1 win thanks to a pair of goals from Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez and one from Roberto Pereyra.

Colombia, playing in its first competition under new manager Carlos Queiroz, defeated Peru 3–0 in a friendly last Sunday. Mateus Uribe scored twice for Colombia and Duvan Zapata scored in stoppage time.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.