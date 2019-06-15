Argentina vs. Colombia Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Copa America

How to watch Argentina vs. Colombia at Copa America on Saturday, June 15.

By Emily Caron
June 15, 2019

Argentina and Colombia will face off in a crucial early match at Copa America on Saturday, June 15, at Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador, Brazil.

After two straight runner-up appearances, Argentina is hoping to win it all and put an end to a trophy drought that extends to 1993. In its last tune-up for the tournament, Argentina played Nicaragua in a friendly and walked away with a 5–1 win thanks to a pair of goals from Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez and one from Roberto Pereyra.

Colombia, playing in its first competition under new manager Carlos Queiroz, defeated Peru 3–0 in a friendly last Sunday. Mateus Uribe scored twice for Colombia and Duvan Zapata scored in stoppage time.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

