Mats Hummels on Verge of Shock Borussia Dortmund Return After 3 Years at Bayern Munich

Mats Hummels is set for a shock move away from Bayern Munich and is close to completing a return to former club Borussia Dortmund.

Hummels made the controversial decision to leave Dortmund and join the German champions back in 2016, but he now appears to be set to complete another U-turn with a transfer back to Signal Iduna Park.

It has been claimed that 30-year-old Hummels has been thinking about moving away for a few weeks now, though there was no evidence to suggest a return to BVB was on the cards. but not many were linking him back to his former side.

However, reports from both Bild and Sky Sports suggest a return to Dortmund is imminent, though he will have to accept a significant pay cut of around €2m per year to allow the deal to go ahead.

The Black and Yellows, who led the race for the 2018/19 Bundesliga title for so long, finished second behind their long standing rivals after a mid-season collapse saw them blow a nine point lead at the top of the table.

Bild's report claims this is one of the main reasons they are keen to bring the experienced international back to the club, given their young squad and current lack of title winning experience - something Hummels has in abundance.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Bayern boss Niko Kovac has reportedly given the go ahead for the sale, which is a surprise considering the recent stance of Dortmund chiefs who vowed to rebuff any players going the other way.

With a fee expected to be in the region of a very respectable €15-20m plus add ons, the league runners up already look to be laying down a marker ahead of next season. Should a move be concluded, he will follow in Mario Gotze's footsteps by returning to the club after leaving for Bayern.





Dortmund fans, meanwhile, will undoubtedly welcome him back with own games; and will hope former superstar striker Robert Lewandowski has the same inclination later on in his career.