Tottenham Rule Out Bruno Fernandes Move to Leave Man Utd in Pole Position for Signature

Tottenham have ruled themselves out of a move for Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes, as one of the summer's most long-winded transfer sagas continues to roll on.

Fernandes is on the radar of practically every top club in Europe after a enjoying a superb season in Portugal, where he was able to register 32 goals and 18 assists.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Manchester United have recently been reported as the front runners to land the 24-year-old's signature and the Daily Mail have now indicated that the Red Devils have received a further boost in their pursuit.

The report claims that Spurs are no longer interested in bringing Fernandes over to north London, with sources from the club simply insisting that they have 'no interest in signing him'.

It is not clear whether Spurs are put off by the £50m fee Sporting have place on Fernandes' head, but it appears that the club - who have been notably reserved in the transfer market recently - are out of the race.

Fellow Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool have also ruled themselves out, which will be music to the ears of Manchester United, who look to be in an even stronger position than before.

The Mail claim that United are primarily interested in acquiring young British talent, explaining the recent purchase of Daniel James and the links to Sean Longstaff, but they could still be persuaded to make a move for Fernandes.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The Red Devils are also being strongly linked to the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire, though both players will not come cheap as their respective clubs are continuing to hold firm.