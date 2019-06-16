Luka Jovic Reveals His Thoughts on Real Madrid Move After Presentation at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid's newest striker Luka Jovic has described his move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a 'gift from heaven,' and talked about his desire for Champions League glory with Los Blancos.

The 21-year-old Serbian international was one of European football's most sought after players this summer, following a remarkable campaign with Frankfurt that saw the striker bag 27 goals in 48 appearances.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

However, despite interest from the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, it was Los Blancos who managed to secure the Serbian's signature.

Speaking to Real Madrid's official website Jovic stated: "It's an incredible feeling. I'm thrilled to be part of the biggest club in the world. It's an enormous pleasure to be pulling on the Real Madrid jersey.





On his feelings at stepping out onto the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time he said: "It was wonderful. A gift from heaven. It's such a pleasure to have the opportunity to wear this club's jersey."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Jovic detailed how it was extremely motivating to sign for a club with such a rich European Cup history, and outlined his aims for the coming season with Madrid.

"I would love to keep winning titles and I hope I can help us to win Champions League. My dream is to win the Champions League," he added.

The 21-year-old was also full of admiration for veteran Madrid striker, and the man whose place he may soon usurp, Karim Benzema.

"He's undoubtedly one of the best forwards of the last decade," Jovic said. "When he signed for Real Madrid I was 11 years old. I've seen loads of his goals, lots of his matches and it's a great honour to be his teammate. I hope to learn a lot from him."

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Someone else the 21-year-old will undoubtedly be looking to learn from is new teammate, Eden Hazard. The pair join Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes, and more recently Ferland Mendy, as the new wave of 'Galacticos' that manager Zinedine Zidane has brought in as he looks to wrest the La Liga title away from rivals Barcelona.