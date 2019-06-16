Mauro Icardi Swap Deal Rejected by Man Utd as They Demand €80m for Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United have rejected Inter's offer of striker Mauro Icardi in a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku, as speculation continues to grow over the Belgian's possible departure to Serie A.

After Lukaku confessed his admiration for Inter manager Antonio Conte and his desire to play in Italy, United dug their heels in, reportedly demanding €80m cash and nothing less.

Conte quickly identified Lukaku as his primary target as he looked to plan for life without Icardi. His relationship with the club and its fans has deteriorated beyond repair over recent months and it seems certain that he will depart this summer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

United's valuation of the Belgian striker has been a stumbling block and several players have been mooted as part of a cash plus player deal. Defender Milan Skriniar was suggested by officials in Manchester, but Inter had no interest in letting a key player go.

Now Inter have offered Icardi, who has hit 111 goals in 188 matches for the Nerazzuri, in an attempt to reach an agreement. However Gazzetta Dello Sport are reporting that United have outright rejected this offer, demanding that Inter pay the asking price if they want their man.

Icardi.. talented player, but comes with massive baggage which is the last thing United need. If true we’ve been offered swap deal for Lukaku good choice to reject it #MUFC https://t.co/I3l6GCFFp6 — Sean (@Football_Sean1) June 9, 2019

With PSG also reportedly monitoring the situation it will be interesting to see if United's position changes. On the face of it cash plus a world-class replacement for a player who wants to leave is a good deal for United. However a player with Icardi's attitude will do nothing to improve the dressing room atmosphere at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to re-build his side.