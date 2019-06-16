Mauro Icardi Swap Deal Rejected by Man Utd as They Demand €80m for Romelu Lukaku

By 90Min
June 16, 2019

Manchester United have rejected Inter's offer of striker Mauro Icardi in a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku, as speculation continues to grow over the Belgian's possible departure to Serie A.

After Lukaku confessed his admiration for Inter manager Antonio Conte and his desire to play in Italy, United dug their heels in, reportedly demanding €80m cash and nothing less.

Conte quickly identified Lukaku as his primary target as he looked to plan for life without Icardi. His relationship with the club and its fans has deteriorated beyond repair over recent months and it seems certain that he will depart this summer. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

United's valuation of the Belgian striker has been a stumbling block and several players have been mooted as part of a cash plus player deal. Defender Milan Skriniar was suggested by officials in Manchester, but Inter had no interest in letting a key player go.

Now Inter have offered Icardi, who has hit 111 goals in 188 matches for the Nerazzuri, in an attempt to reach an agreement. However Gazzetta Dello Sport are reporting that United have outright rejected this offer, demanding that Inter pay the asking price if they want their man.

With PSG also reportedly monitoring the situation it will be interesting to see if United's position changes. On the face of it cash plus a world-class replacement for a player who wants to leave is a good deal for United. However a player with Icardi's attitude will do nothing to improve the dressing room atmosphere at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to re-build his side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message