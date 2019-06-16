Maxi Gomez to Choose Between West Ham & Valencia as Celta Vigo Accept £29m Bids

Celta Vigo have accepted bids from both West Ham and Valencia for star striker Maxi Gomez and it is now up to the Uruguayan to choose his preferred destination.

Valencia and the Hammers have reportedly had bids of £29m plus add-ons accepted for the 22-year-old forward, who has been the subject of much interest in recent months.

West Ham and Valencia have both had bids of £29m bids (plus add ons) accepted by Celta Vigo for striker Maxi Gomez.



It is now up to the player to decide where he goes... — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 15, 2019

Sky Sports report that Celta Vigo have now left it up to Gomez to decide for himself where he wants to ply his trade next season. West Ham had made approaches for the forward in each of the past two transfer windows but were previously unwilling to match the selling club's asking price of around £40m.

Celta were unwilling to sell Gomez on the cheap in January as they fought relegation. However, having secured their place in La Liga for 2019/20, they are now open to lower offers as the player seeks the next step in his burgeoning career.

A key factor in persuading the Uruguayan to pick the London Stadium over the Mestalla will be guaranteeing him a place in Manuel Pellegrini's first team.

Key to West Ham’s hopes of beating Valencia to Maxi Gomez will be offering him assurances he will be their first choice striker. They have been made aware he won’t come as Marko Arnautovic’s deputy #whufc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) June 15, 2019

The Guardian have highlighted that West Ham initially sought a move for Gomez in light of Marko Arnautovic's proposed move to China in January of this year. Talk on that front has quietened since Arnautovic's decision to stay in east London, but the Austrian may now lose his place in the team if Celta Vigo's 13-goal striker opts for a move to England.





This speculation comes at the beginning of what has already been a busy transfer window for Pellegrini. Having secured the signings of Pablo Fornals, David Martin and Roberto Gago, Gomez could add to the list of new faces at the London Stadium next season.

Adding to that list could be another La Liga star in the shape of Eibar's Joan Jordan, who has been the subject of a £13m bid from the Hammers.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

It is a clear tactic from West Ham to conduct their business as early as possible, as Pellegrini and director of football Mario Husillos continue to look to La Liga for competitively priced stars.