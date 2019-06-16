Paul Pogba: 6 Players Who Could Replace the Frenchman at Man Utd After 'New Challenge' Revelations

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has publicly admitted that it could be time for a move away from Old Trafford for the first time.

Whilst on a commercial tour in Japan, Pogba spoke about his future, hinting (not very subtly) to reporters that his future may lie elsewhere.

He said: "After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well...I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge."





Juventus and Real Madrid are supposedly keen but whether United entertain offers - even amidst rumours of a possible strike - is another matter.

Should a move abroad be sanctioned, however, here's a look at who could replace the World Cup winner at Old Trafford.

Adrien Rabiot

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is available on a 'free' transfer (if you forget the huge signing on fee and wages) this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester.





The Frenchman has failed to make an appearance for PSG since December after a monumental falling out with the Ligue 1 winners and has garnered a reputation as something of a troublemaker.





If kept happy though, the talented 24-year-old could be an ideal replacement should Pogba leave United.





The midfielder was recently quoted as saying "soon you will know" regarding his future amid interest from Juventus, Tottenham and many others as well as United.

Bruno Fernandes

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernades is another player that is likely to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's radar.





The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Fernandes (mainly in Portuguese reports) but could face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid among others.





The attacking midfielder scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists and was the standout player in Portugal's top tier in 2018/19.





It is thought that a bid of around €50m could be enough for United to secure his services this summer.

Youri Tielemans

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Another player that United are supposedly keeping an eye on is Belgian Youri Tielemans. After impressing whilst on loan at Leicester City, the midfielder showed that he has the ability to make an impact in the Premier League.

The midfielder showed his class almost immediately, picking up numerous Man of the Match awards whilst also showcasing an ability to score goals and provide assists.

After his eye-catching cameo in the second half of 2018/19, Leicester have made Tielemans their number one target this summer. United would have to move quickly if they want to hijack a deal.

Tanguy Ndombele

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

This French midfielder could be the perfect solution to a Pogba-shaped hole in the centre of the park after impressing at Lyon this season.

According to Whoscored no central midfielder registered more assists from open play than Ndombele (7) in Ligue 1 last season. The all-action Frenchman could be the creative spark that United need should Pogba leave.





It is thought that Lyon value Ndombele at €75m, with Spurs, City and Juve also reportedly interested.

Ivan Rakitic

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

With the imminent arrival of Frankie de Jong at the Nou Camp next season, United could turn to Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatian could be tempted by a move to the Premier League, as his game time could be far more limited next season.

With big money moves for Antoine Griezmann and Matthijs de Ligt anticipated, Barça may be open to offloading some of their older stars to help balance the books.

The gossip claims that United have been scouting the midfielder for a long time and Old Trafford could be the perfect destination for all parties.

Sean Longstaff

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Newcastle midfielder has caught the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils hierarchy this past season.





With Solskjaer on the hunt for homegrown talent, the 21-year-old has been identified as having the potential to develop into a top-class player.

While a ready-made Pogba replacement he is not, a bid as low as £25m may be enough to convince Newcastle to sell.