Tanguy Ndombele Reveals He Is Interested in a Move to Tottenham Amid Transfer Speculation

Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has confirmed to French media that he would be very much interested in a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the near future.

Ndombele performed well last season, appearing 49 times in all competitions, scoring one goal and making eight assists as Lyon qualified for the Champions League. His dribbling and passing have been highlighted as being the midfielder's strongpoints.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

In an interview with Telefoot, Ndombele said, as quoted by the Evening Standard: "Tottenham are a great team, a big club.

"They finished fourth in their league and reached the Champions League final. They are a big club and what player would not be interested by a big club?"

Furthermore, the report claims that the north London side have opened talks with Lyon and are confident they can agree on a fee with Les Gones to acquire the French international.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The former Amiens midfielder recently returned from international duty with France, where he started in their 4-0 victory over Andorra and plans on taking a holiday before he decides his future.

"I will concentrate on what I have to do on the pitch, then I'll go on holiday, rest my head and after that I'll try to see what I can do," he added.

Spurs have been linked to Ndombele amid plans to reinforce the squad that reached the Champions League final. Real Betis midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso has been linked with a move to north London, alongside Leeds' Jack Clarke and Fulham youngsters Ryan and Steven Sessegnon.