Tanguy Ndombele Reveals He Is Interested in a Move to Tottenham Amid Transfer Speculation

By 90Min
June 16, 2019

Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has confirmed to French media that he would be very much interested in a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the near future.

Ndombele performed well last season, appearing 49 times in all competitions, scoring one goal and making eight assists as Lyon qualified for the Champions League. His dribbling and passing have been highlighted as being the midfielder's strongpoints. 

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

In an interview with Telefoot, Ndombele said, as quoted by the Evening Standard: "Tottenham are a great team, a big club.

"They finished fourth in their league and reached the Champions League final. They are a big club and what player would not be interested by a big club?" 

Furthermore, the report claims that the north London side have opened talks with Lyon and are confident they can agree on a fee with Les Gones to acquire the French international. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The former Amiens midfielder recently returned from international duty with France, where he started in their 4-0 victory over Andorra and plans on taking a holiday before he decides his future.

"I will concentrate on what I have to do on the pitch, then I'll go on holiday, rest my head and after that I'll try to see what I can do," he added.

Spurs have been linked to Ndombele amid plans to reinforce the squad that reached the Champions League final. Real Betis midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso has been linked with a move to north London, alongside Leeds' Jack Clarke and Fulham youngsters Ryan and Steven Sessegnon. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message