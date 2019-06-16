Women's World Cup - Matchday 12 Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

The Women's World Cup has showcased some incredible talent from around the world, and matchday 12 promises to be just as exciting.

Tuesday will see Group C come to a close, with Jamaica taking on Australia before Italy face Brazil.

All but the most unlikeliest result will confirm the Reggae Girlz a last-place finish, while Australia harbouring knockout ambitions after their thrilling victory over Brazil.

Brazil, meanwhile, know that result means they can't afford to rest ahead of the game against Italy - arguably the tournament's surprise package so far.

Jamaica vs Australia (Group C)

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 18 June What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stade des Alpes, Grenoble TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC iPlayer (UK) - fuboTV

For Jamaica, expectations weren't high heading into this tournament, and that's probably for the best. The team have been comprehensively beaten by both Brazil and Italy, and find themselves stuck at the bottom of Group C with no points.





Australia sent shockwaves around the world as they fought back from 2-0 down to beat Brazil 3-2 on Thursday, putting them in with a real chance of sealing qualification to the next round.

Team News

A youthful Jamaica side were no match for Italy's dominance last time out, but this is more about the experience for the Reggae Girlz. Their young stars will likely be given another run-out, as they seek to send their fans home happy.

Elsa/GettyImages

Australia managed to emerge from their stunning victory over Brazil unscathed. Victory here could and should guide the Matildas through to the next round, and Ante Milicic could opt to give his reserve players some well-deserved minutes as they close out the group stages.

Predicted Lineups

Jamaica Schneider; Campbell, Swaby, Plummer, Blackwood; Sweatman, Solaun, Swaby; Williams, Shaw, Carter. Australia Williams; Carpenter, Polckinghorne, Kennedy, Catley; Logarzo, Van Egmond, Butt; Gielnik, Kerr, Foord.

Recent Form

With eight goals conceded in their previous two games, Jamaica will be desperate to prove what they are made of in this final game. They fell to a resounding 3-0 defeat to Brazil in their first game, before Italy put five unanswered goals past them in their last outing.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Australia bounced back from a disappointing 2-1 loss to Italy with arguably the performance of the tournament so far. Their dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Brazil was one of the most exciting moments of the summer, and it gives them a real chance of getting over the line into the next round.

Prediction

A point could be enough for Australia, depending on the result in the other game, but expect Milicic's side to come out in pursuit of a victory.

It shouldn't take too much for them to come out on top against Jamaica, who have brought some incredible spirit to this summer's tournament. They haven't been able to compete on the pitch, and that will likely continue again on Tuesday.





Prediction: Jamaica 0-3 Australia

Italy vs Brazil (Group C)

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 18 June What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Four/BBC iPlayer (UK) - fuboTV

In what could prove to be a decisive game, Italy will meet Brazil in the final clash of Group C.





The Italians are already through to the next round after winning both of their opening matches, but their unbeaten run will meet its toughest test when Brazil come to town.





Brazil know that they need to pick up points here, with Australia expected to win against Jamaica. A loss could spell the end for the Brazilians, but a win would see them through to the next round.

Team News

For Italy, Aurora Galli will be eager to force her way into the starting lineup after coming off the bench to net twice against Jamaica. They are already through to the next round, but will still want their unbeaten run to carry over.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

Brazil will be sweating over the fitness of World Cup legend Marta, who was forced off at half-time against Australia after picking up a knock. She missed the first game of the tournament through injury as well, and Brazil will be desperate to see her return for such a crucial fixture.

Predicted Lineups

Italy Giuliani; Bergamaschi, Gama, Linari, Guagani; Galli, Giugliano, Cernoia, Girelli; Mauro, Bonansea. Brazil Barbara; Santos, Sousa, Monica, Tamires; Andressa, Formiga, Marta, Thaisa, Debinha, Cristiane.

Recent Form

Coming into this tournament, Italy fans were expecting their side to be pushing for second place in this group, or maybe qualifying as a best third-place side. Yet, after a 2-1 win against Australia and a 5-0 victory over Jamaica, they are already through.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/GettyImages

Unfortunately, Brazil can't say the same. Their 3-0 win over Jamaica was a good start, although their capitulation against Australia means that they are staring elimination in the face, knowing that the Matildas will likely pick up three points in their game.

Prediction

Given Brazil's need for points, this could be an enthralling affair On paper, the South Americans are the better side, but games aren't played on paper.

Italy have exceeded expectations so far, and only a fool would write them off here. They will be looking to make a statement against strong opposition, as they target a deep run in this competition.

📊 La classifica del "Girone C" 👇

🇮🇹 L'Italia è prima con 6⃣ punti e si qualifica agli Ottavi con una giornata di anticipo 💪#RagazzeMondiali #FIFAWWC #DareToShine #LeMomentDeBriller pic.twitter.com/90ged9lak9 — Nazionale Femminile di Calcio (@AzzurreFIGC) June 14, 2019

Brazil will throw everything they have against Italy, and it will likely pay off. They are too good not to qualify, so expect them to pick up the three points.

Prediction: Italy 1-2 Brazil