Kortney Hause Completes Permanent Aston Villa Move After Initial Spell on Loan From Wolves

By 90Min
June 17, 2019

Aston Villa have confirmed they have taken up their option to sign Wolves defender Kortney Hause on a permanent deal, following a successful loan spell in the back half of last season.

Hause, who came through the ranks at West Ham before joining Wycombe U18s, played 14 times for the Villans following his loan switch in January, including a four-minute cameo against Derby in the victorious Championship Playoff final.

And now the club have confirmed that he is set to stay at the club permanently, after an official statement on their website explained: "Aston Villa have taken up the option to permanently transfer Kortney Hause from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"The 23-year-old, who has represented England at Under-20 and Under-21 level, becomes the club’s third signing since winning promotion to the Premier League."

The news comes just after the club broke their transfer record to sign Club Brugge's Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes for £22.5m, eclipsing the £18m paid out for Darren Bent back in 2011.

More to follow.

