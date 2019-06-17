Man Utd & Palace Continue Wan-Bissaka Discussions With Complications Over Structure of £50m Fee

By 90Min
June 17, 2019

Manchester United and Crystal Palace remain in discussions regarding the transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the Eagles holding out for at least £50m for their full back. 

Wan-Bissaka, who is currently on international duty with England's Young Lions at the U21 European Championships, has had an outstanding breakthrough season in south London, picking up four assists in 39 appearances for Palace across all competitions.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Naturally, his future has been brought into question ever since his arrival on the scene, with United deemed his most ardent admirers. Indeed, the Red Devils have already a £35m bid (with £15m worth of add-ons) rejected by Palace.

According to the Daily Mail, Roy Hodgson's side deemed that offer too low, with add-ons not probable enough for them to be certain that their £50m valuation would be met.

The two parties now remain locked in negotiations, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co desperate to land the 21-year-old as part of their summer rebuild and Roy Hodgson's side seeking to hold out for as much money up front as possible, with little reliance on future achievements at Old Trafford.

Despite having just one and a half Premier League seasons to his name, Palace are in a strong bargaining position when it comes to the Englishman, with a number of other sides alongside United interested and a contract with the player that doesn't expire until June 2022. 

However, regardless of these stumbling blocks over the fee, the Manchester side remain confident that they can secure a deal for the right back this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message