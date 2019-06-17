Man Utd & Palace Continue Wan-Bissaka Discussions With Complications Over Structure of £50m Fee

Manchester United and Crystal Palace remain in discussions regarding the transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the Eagles holding out for at least £50m for their full back.

Wan-Bissaka, who is currently on international duty with England's Young Lions at the U21 European Championships, has had an outstanding breakthrough season in south London, picking up four assists in 39 appearances for Palace across all competitions.



Warren Little/GettyImages

Naturally, his future has been brought into question ever since his arrival on the scene, with United deemed his most ardent admirers. Indeed, the Red Devils have already a £35m bid (with £15m worth of add-ons) rejected by Palace.

According to the Daily Mail, Roy Hodgson's side deemed that offer too low, with add-ons not probable enough for them to be certain that their £50m valuation would be met.



The two parties now remain locked in negotiations, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co desperate to land the 21-year-old as part of their summer rebuild and Roy Hodgson's side seeking to hold out for as much money up front as possible, with little reliance on future achievements at Old Trafford.



Despite having just one and a half Premier League seasons to his name, Palace are in a strong bargaining position when it comes to the Englishman, with a number of other sides alongside United interested and a contract with the player that doesn't expire until June 2022.

However, regardless of these stumbling blocks over the fee, the Manchester side remain confident that they can secure a deal for the right back this summer.

