Alex McCarthy 'Willing' to Join Liverpool as Simon Mignolet Nears Exit Door at Anfield

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is open to becoming Liverpool's new backup goalkeeper, as Simon Mignolet is set to leave the club this summer.

With Liverpool seemingly unable to stay away from Southampton, McCarthy became the latest player to be linked with a move to the Reds as Jurgen Klopp looks to add some more depth in goal.

According to the Evening Standard, McCarthy is willing to make the move to Liverpool, but only if he cannot regain a place in Southampton's starting lineup.

Angus Gunn was preferred by boss Ralph Hasenhuttl for the last three months of the season, prompting rumours that McCarthy could look to leave the club. His primary goal is to re-establish himself at St. Mary's Stadium as he is happy with life in Southampton, but he would be prepared to join Liverpool if he cannot.

Mignolet is widely expected to leave the club this summer, with the Reds prepared to allow him to move on after the 31-year-old made just two appearances last season - neither of which came in the Premier League or Champions League.

Sporting director Michael Edwards has already informed Mignolet that he will be sold if an appropriate offer arrives, and they will then move for McCarthy once they receive such a bid.

One of Southampton's primary jobs this summer is to sell at least one of their reserve goalkeepers. Fraser Forster, who currently earns £80,000-a-week, has appeared just once for the club over the past year, and the Saints would prefer to sell him if they can find a team who is prepared to pay Forster's wages.

Selling McCarthy could be the easiest option, with plenty of Premier League sides thought to be sniffing around the 29-year-old, who was Southampton's Player of the Year in the 2017/18 campaign.

Liverpool would present an intriguing option for McCarthy, and a departure from Southampton seems incredibly likely at this point.