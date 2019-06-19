Inter Officially Trigger Options to Buy Matteo Politano and Eddie Salcedo From Sassuolo and Genoa

Inter have confirmed they have triggered their options to sign Matteo Politano and Eddie Salcedo permanently from Sassuolo and Genoa respectively.

Politano was a prominent member of I Nerazzurri's first team as the club finished fourth in Serie A and qualified again for the Champions League, while Salcedo featured in Campionato Primavera 1, the youth competition.

In separate posts on their website, Inter confirmed the deals. Regarding Politano, they stated: "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that the club has taken up the option to purchase the registration rights of footballer Matteo Politano from U.S. Sassuolo on a permanent basis."





In an almost word for word statement regarding Salcedo, they added: "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that the club has taken up the option to purchase the registration rights of footballer Eddie Anthony Salcedo from Genoa CFC on a permanent basis."

Politano managed five goals and six assists in 36 Serie A appearances during a tumultuous season for Inter, as off field problems with Mauro Icardi impacted their performances on the pitch.