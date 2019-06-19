Man Utd Remain Short of Leicester's £80m Valuation of Harry Maguire

Manchester United are reported to be a massive £40m short of Leicester City's asking price for defender Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils are set to go head-to-head with rivals Manchester City over Maguire, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate to add some quality English players to his side.

However, according to ESPN, they are nowhere near agreeing a deal. United are said to have suggested a fee of around £40m, which Leicester swiftly rejected as it was nowhere near their £80m asking price.

Previous reports have stated that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was prepared to meet the Foxes' demands, but this latest update suggests that an £80m bid is not yet forthcoming.

Leicester are in no rush to sell the 26-year-old, who remains under contract at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2023. With Maguire now one of the Premier League's top defenders, it is unlikely that Leicester will accept any cut-price offers.

United were thought to be ahead of City in their pursuit of Maguire, although their failure to come anywhere close to Leicester's demands could open the door for the Premier League champions to strike a deal.

Last season, Maguire made 32 appearances in all competitions, and his danger from set-pieces was on show as he racked up three goals to help steer the Foxes to ninth in the Premier League.

After already being priced out of a deal for Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt, the Red Devils may have to move on to another alternative, with the likes of Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng and West Ham United's Issa Diop also high on their wish list.

The Hammers are said to be holding out for around £60m for Diop, who would be both cheaper and younger than Maguire. With Solskjaer looking to add some more youth to his side, a move for Diop could be the perfect option.