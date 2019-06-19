Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reveals How Alexandre Lacazette Was Crucial to Winning the Golden Boot

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that his positive relationship with strike partner Alexandre Lacazette both on and off the pitch helped him quickly settle in at Arsenal, and was a crucial aspect in clinching the Golden Boot at the end of the season.

Aubameyang was Arsenal's star player last season, and his friendship with Lacazette was clear for all to see with their innovative celebrations after scoring.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Gabonese international finished the season with 31 goals in 51 appearances, and his brace against Burnley in the last match of the season saw him tie him with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for the top scorer award on 22 goals.

However, he has revealed that he would not be scoring and celebrating as much if it were not for his good friend and French International, Lacazette.

Speaking to Arsenal's official website, Aubameyang said: "I’ve been lucky enough to play alongside some really good players throughout my career and Laca is definitely one of them. Last season was the first full season that I’d played with another striker like him, and I’m really happy with how well we worked together."

Aubameyang—29 goals, 8 assists

Lacazette—19 goals, 13 assists



The bromance Arsenal needed this season 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/sSN4Ziitk6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 10, 2019

Aubameyang, who became Arsenal's record signing when he joined the squad from Borussia Dortmund for £56m in January 2018, talked about the positive relationship off the pitch with Lacazette, and how it benefited him during matches.





"We have the same vision about football when we talk in the dressing room, the same ideas and the same feelings," he added. "The fact that we understand each other is the thing that makes the difference in the games.

"That relationship definitely helped me to win the Golden Boot last season. It was a tough year, but I had the chance to score goals, because the team played a great season. Of course the last months were not the best in the Premier League, but the whole season, we put in a great effort."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Arsenal will start their pre-season tour against Colorado Rapids on 16 July. They will be looking to kick-start thier campaign with a positive pre-season to help them get back into the Champions League, after failing to qualify for the third year in succession.